Spring position breakdown: Tight end
The South Carolina football team kicked off its spring practice on Wednesday for the first of 15 workouts, concluding with the Garnet and Black spring game on April 4. Throughout spring camp, Gamecock Central takes a look at each of South Carolina's position groups. Today we look at the tight ends.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news