Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy class of 2022 three-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock has been looking forward to visiting South Carolina in person since the Gamecocks offered in late July.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder wasted little time in making that a reality when he visited Columbia this weekend for the Gamecocks' season-opening win over Eastern Illinois, a 46-0 shutout.

As high as his expectations were, the Gamecocks outdid them.