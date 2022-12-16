News More News
Staff Bowl Picks and Viewing Guide

Allegiant Stadium home of the Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium home of the Las Vegas Bowl (USA Today)
Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff

Against the advice of his closest friends, family, advisors, etc., Alan Cole is defending his Staff Pick 'em World Title this bowl season. As the only Gamecock site that actually kept score and picked against the spread our championship is THE Championship.

This season there are a ridiculous 43 bowl/playoff games. Bowl games are likely headed the way of print newspaper and Myspace in the coming years as the playoff expands, the transfer portal swells, and players are asked to play exhibitions without getting a piece of the pie, but as long as they are still around we are going to pick them and keep our readers up to date with a viewing guide.

We will update our scores each week. We will consider a "bowl week" games played beginning on a Tuesday and ending the following Monday. These ten games are being played from Friday through Monday, we are not going to give you our thoughts on all of them, just the games featuring SEC teams, the NY6, Playoff games, or other local teams. We will update the chart below each week. We are using confidence points for each of the 43 games. We will not pick the bowls against the spread.

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami Oh +11 vs. UAB Friday 11:30 on ESPN

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (Orlando): UTSA -2.5 vs. Troy 3:00 on ESPN

Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston): Louisville -2 vs. Cincinnati Saturday 11:00 on ESPN

Aka the Scott Satterfield Bowl
Aka the Scott Satterfield Bowl (ESPN Release)

Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta) Jackson St -14 vs. North Carolina Central 12:00 on ABC

Coach Prime
Coach Prime (AP)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida +10 vs. Oregon St. 2:30 on ESPN

Vegas
Vegas (USA Today)

For a short while in October and earlier November, this was a possible destination for the Gamecocks. After the debacle on Gainesville, it certainly appeared more likely Carolina would be in the desert. By our count, the Gators have had 17 players enter the transfer portal or be dismissed from the team since mid-October, including TE Nick Elksnis, why do we bring up the little-used Elksnis, stayed tuned to Gamecock Scoop in the coming days. The Gators also have four players that have announced they will be sitting out the bowl while they prepare for the NFL Draft, including QB Anthony Richardson, WR Justin Shorter, and OL O'Cyrus Torrence.

Oregon State has far, far less attrition. They will be down corner Rejzohn Wright due to injury, but does Florida have anyone that can throw a forward pass? Also watch for former Gamecock Deshaun Fenwick who has had a solid season for the Beavers.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel: Wash State +4 vs. Fresno State 3:30 on ABC

Lending Tree Bowl (Mobile): Rice +6.5 vs. Southern Miss 5:45 on ESPN

New Mexico Bowl: SMU -4 vs. BYU 7:30 on ABC

Frisco Bowl Presented by SERVPRO (Frisco, TX): North Texas +10.5 vs. Boise St. 9:15 on ESPN

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall -10 vs. UCONN Monday 2:30 on ESPN

 Staff Bowl Picks w/ Confidence
Game Caleb Alexander Alan Cole Perry McCarty Ford Pugh Stephen Anderson

Miami OH vs. UAB

UAB 5

UAB 32

UAB 1

UAB 35

UTSA vs. Troy

UTSA 8

UTSA 5

UTSA 2

Troy 8

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Louisville 3

Lville 2

Lville 3

Lville 9

Florida vs. Oreg St

OSU 43

Oreg St 43

Oreg St 4

Oreg St 37

Wash St vs. Fresno St

WSU 22

Fresno 19

WSU 5

WSU 20

Rice vs. USM

USM 10

USM 42

USM 6

USM 19

SMU vs. BYU

SMU 18

SMU 10

SMU 7

BYU 18

UNT vs. Boise St

Boise 30

Boise 34

Boise 8

Boise 34

Marshall v. UCONN

Marshall 35

Marshall 33

UCONN 9

Marshall 17

Jackson St v. NC Central

NC Central 4

NC Central 1

JSU 10

JSU 38

Liberty vs. Toledo

Toledo 31

Toledo 26

Toledo 11

Toledo 28

EMU v. San Jose St

EMU 27

EMU 20

EMU 12

SJ St 6

WKU vs. USA

USA 7

South Alabama 36

USA 13

WKU 7

Baylor v. AFA

Baylor 2

Baylor 27

Baylor 14

AFA 1

Louisiana v. Houston

Houston 41

Louisiana 3

Houston 15

Hou 29

Wake vs. Mizzou

Mizzou 6

Wake 35

Mizzou 16

Miz 21

Mid Tenn St vs. SD St

MTSU 11

MTSU 4

SD St 17

SD St 16

NM St vs. BG

NM St 17

Bowling Green 11

NM St 18

NM St 30

GA Southern v. Buffalo

GASO 12

GASO 13

Ga Southern 19

GA So 11

Memphis vs. Utah St

Memphis 42

Memphis 28

Memphis 20

Memphis 27

Coastal vs. ECU

Coastal 39

ECU 25

ECU 21

Coastal 2

Wisc vs. OK St

Ok State 9

OK St 15

Ok St 27

Ok St 15

UCF v. Duke

UCF 1

Duke 17

UCF 26

UCF 6

KU vs. Ark

Ark 21

Ark 22

Ark 32

Ark 22

Oreg v. UNC

Oregon 19

Oreg 41

Oreg 28

Oreg 39

TTU vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss 38

TTU 7

Ole Miss 33

Ole Miss 12

Cuse vs. Minn

Minn 34

Minn 29

Minn 25

Minn 36

OU vs. FSU

FSU 40

FSU 40

FSU 34

FSU 40

Texas v. Wash

Texas 13

Texas 8

Texas 23

Wash 3

ND vs. SC

SC 14

SC 14

SC 43

SC 26

MD vs. NCST

NC ST 15

MD 9

NC St 22

MD 14

Pitt vs. UCLA

UCLA 16

UCLA 30

UCLA 29

UCLA 31

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Wyoming 20

Ohio 37

Wyoming 30

Wyoming 4

Tenn vs. Clemson

Tenn 23

Clem 24

Clemson 31

Tenn 13

Bama vs. KSU

Bama 24

Bama 23

Bama 41

Bama 25

Iowa vs. UK

UK 25

Iowa 16

UK 35

UK 24

TCU vs. Mich

Mich 26

Mich 38

Mich 40

Mich 43

Ohio St vs. UGA

UGA 28

UGA 39

UGA 42

UGA 42

Miss St vs. Illinois

Miss. St. 29

Miss St 6

Illinois 39

Miss St 32

Tulane v. So Cal

So Cal 32

So Cal 21

So Cal 38

So Cal 23

LSU v. Purdue

LSU 33

LSU 31

LSU 36

LSU 41

Penn St v. Utah

Utah 36

Utah 18

PSU 24

Utah 33

Title Game

UGA 37

UGA 12

UGA 37

UGA 10

Total PTS
