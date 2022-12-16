Staff Bowl Picks and Viewing Guide
Against the advice of his closest friends, family, advisors, etc., Alan Cole is defending his Staff Pick 'em World Title this bowl season. As the only Gamecock site that actually kept score and picked against the spread our championship is THE Championship.
This season there are a ridiculous 43 bowl/playoff games. Bowl games are likely headed the way of print newspaper and Myspace in the coming years as the playoff expands, the transfer portal swells, and players are asked to play exhibitions without getting a piece of the pie, but as long as they are still around we are going to pick them and keep our readers up to date with a viewing guide.
We will update our scores each week. We will consider a "bowl week" games played beginning on a Tuesday and ending the following Monday. These ten games are being played from Friday through Monday, we are not going to give you our thoughts on all of them, just the games featuring SEC teams, the NY6, Playoff games, or other local teams. We will update the chart below each week. We are using confidence points for each of the 43 games. We will not pick the bowls against the spread.
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami Oh +11 vs. UAB Friday 11:30 on ESPN
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (Orlando): UTSA -2.5 vs. Troy 3:00 on ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston): Louisville -2 vs. Cincinnati Saturday 11:00 on ESPN
Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta) Jackson St -14 vs. North Carolina Central 12:00 on ABC
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida +10 vs. Oregon St. 2:30 on ESPN
For a short while in October and earlier November, this was a possible destination for the Gamecocks. After the debacle on Gainesville, it certainly appeared more likely Carolina would be in the desert. By our count, the Gators have had 17 players enter the transfer portal or be dismissed from the team since mid-October, including TE Nick Elksnis, why do we bring up the little-used Elksnis, stayed tuned to Gamecock Scoop in the coming days. The Gators also have four players that have announced they will be sitting out the bowl while they prepare for the NFL Draft, including QB Anthony Richardson, WR Justin Shorter, and OL O'Cyrus Torrence.
Oregon State has far, far less attrition. They will be down corner Rejzohn Wright due to injury, but does Florida have anyone that can throw a forward pass? Also watch for former Gamecock Deshaun Fenwick who has had a solid season for the Beavers.
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel: Wash State +4 vs. Fresno State 3:30 on ABC
Lending Tree Bowl (Mobile): Rice +6.5 vs. Southern Miss 5:45 on ESPN
New Mexico Bowl: SMU -4 vs. BYU 7:30 on ABC
Frisco Bowl Presented by SERVPRO (Frisco, TX): North Texas +10.5 vs. Boise St. 9:15 on ESPN
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall -10 vs. UCONN Monday 2:30 on ESPN
|Game
|Caleb Alexander
|Alan Cole
|Perry McCarty
|Ford Pugh
|Stephen Anderson
|
Miami OH vs. UAB
|
UAB 5
|
UAB 32
|
UAB 1
|
UAB 35
|
UTSA vs. Troy
|
UTSA 8
|
UTSA 5
|
UTSA 2
|
Troy 8
|
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|
Louisville 3
|
Lville 2
|
Lville 3
|
Lville 9
|
Florida vs. Oreg St
|
OSU 43
|
Oreg St 43
|
Oreg St 4
|
Oreg St 37
|
Wash St vs. Fresno St
|
WSU 22
|
Fresno 19
|
WSU 5
|
WSU 20
|
Rice vs. USM
|
USM 10
|
USM 42
|
USM 6
|
USM 19
|
SMU vs. BYU
|
SMU 18
|
SMU 10
|
SMU 7
|
BYU 18
|
UNT vs. Boise St
|
Boise 30
|
Boise 34
|
Boise 8
|
Boise 34
|
Marshall v. UCONN
|
Marshall 35
|
Marshall 33
|
UCONN 9
|
Marshall 17
|
Jackson St v. NC Central
|
NC Central 4
|
NC Central 1
|
JSU 10
|
JSU 38
|
Liberty vs. Toledo
|
Toledo 31
|
Toledo 26
|
Toledo 11
|
Toledo 28
|
EMU v. San Jose St
|
EMU 27
|
EMU 20
|
EMU 12
|
SJ St 6
|
WKU vs. USA
|
USA 7
|
South Alabama 36
|
USA 13
|
WKU 7
|
Baylor v. AFA
|
Baylor 2
|
Baylor 27
|
Baylor 14
|
AFA 1
|
Louisiana v. Houston
|
Houston 41
|
Louisiana 3
|
Houston 15
|
Hou 29
|
Wake vs. Mizzou
|
Mizzou 6
|
Wake 35
|
Mizzou 16
|
Miz 21
|
Mid Tenn St vs. SD St
|
MTSU 11
|
MTSU 4
|
SD St 17
|
SD St 16
|
NM St vs. BG
|
NM St 17
|
Bowling Green 11
|
NM St 18
|
NM St 30
|
GA Southern v. Buffalo
|
GASO 12
|
GASO 13
|
Ga Southern 19
|
GA So 11
|
Memphis vs. Utah St
|
Memphis 42
|
Memphis 28
|
Memphis 20
|
Memphis 27
|
Coastal vs. ECU
|
Coastal 39
|
ECU 25
|
ECU 21
|
Coastal 2
|
Wisc vs. OK St
|
Ok State 9
|
OK St 15
|
Ok St 27
|
Ok St 15
|
UCF v. Duke
|
UCF 1
|
Duke 17
|
UCF 26
|
UCF 6
|
KU vs. Ark
|
Ark 21
|
Ark 22
|
Ark 32
|
Ark 22
|
Oreg v. UNC
|
Oregon 19
|
Oreg 41
|
Oreg 28
|
Oreg 39
|
TTU vs. Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss 38
|
TTU 7
|
Ole Miss 33
|
Ole Miss 12
|
Cuse vs. Minn
|
Minn 34
|
Minn 29
|
Minn 25
|
Minn 36
|
OU vs. FSU
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 34
|
FSU 40
|
Texas v. Wash
|
Texas 13
|
Texas 8
|
Texas 23
|
Wash 3
|
ND vs. SC
|
SC 14
|
SC 14
|
SC 43
|
SC 26
|
MD vs. NCST
|
NC ST 15
|
MD 9
|
NC St 22
|
MD 14
|
Pitt vs. UCLA
|
UCLA 16
|
UCLA 30
|
UCLA 29
|
UCLA 31
|
Ohio vs. Wyoming
|
Wyoming 20
|
Ohio 37
|
Wyoming 30
|
Wyoming 4
|
Tenn vs. Clemson
|
Tenn 23
|
Clem 24
|
Clemson 31
|
Tenn 13
|
Bama vs. KSU
|
Bama 24
|
Bama 23
|
Bama 41
|
Bama 25
|
Iowa vs. UK
|
UK 25
|
Iowa 16
|
UK 35
|
UK 24
|
TCU vs. Mich
|
Mich 26
|
Mich 38
|
Mich 40
|
Mich 43
|
Ohio St vs. UGA
|
UGA 28
|
UGA 39
|
UGA 42
|
UGA 42
|
Miss St vs. Illinois
|
Miss. St. 29
|
Miss St 6
|
Illinois 39
|
Miss St 32
|
Tulane v. So Cal
|
So Cal 32
|
So Cal 21
|
So Cal 38
|
So Cal 23
|
LSU v. Purdue
|
LSU 33
|
LSU 31
|
LSU 36
|
LSU 41
|
Penn St v. Utah
|
Utah 36
|
Utah 18
|
PSU 24
|
Utah 33
|
Title Game
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 12
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 10
|
Total PTS