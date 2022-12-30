Staff Picks and Viewing Guide for Bowl Week 3
It's Alan Cole's world and the rest of us just live in it, at least this is true when it comes to picking college football games. Give Alan a follow on Twitter if you aren't already, let's see if we can make him the celebrity guest picker next time Gameday comes to town.
Bowl season really picks up the latter half of the third week. All NY6 bowls and the playoff semifinals are go this week. The Gamecocks and Irish are this week. Chances are you already what games you are watching this week but if you are still on the fence, here is our viewing guide.
Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC St -1 v. Maryland (Charlotte) Friday 12:00 on ESPN
Is too late to sub North Carolina for Maryland for next season's opener in Charlotte? Let's hope a certain 5-star prospect watches the Duke's Mayo Bowl and the Gator Bowl and compares the crowds of two of his finalists. We usually don't have a rooting interest in the games we pick for Gamecock Scoop, but in this case. Go PACK!
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: UCLA -7 v. Pitt (El Paso) 2:00 on CBS
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Notre Dame -3.5 v. South Carolina 3:30 on ESPN
Gamecock Scoop will have every aspect of this game live from the ground in Jacksonville. We are hoping to see about 40,000 Gamecock fans fill up Jacksonville to secure Carolina's eighth 9+ win season in program history.
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Ohio -2.5 v. Wyoming (Tucson) 4:30 on Barstool Network
Capital One Orange Bowl: Clemson -4.5 v. Tennessee (Miami) 8:00 on ESPN
The great thing about this game is someone is going to lose and that someone is going to be one of South Carolina's 3-4 biggest rivals in a season where the Gamecocks beat them both. Tennessee is going to without its three best offensive players with Hendon Hooker's injury and both Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman opting out for the draft. The Vols are also down their best linebacker in Jeremy Banks. Tennessee has been the better team all season and Josh Heupel has had a month to get ready for a vastly overrated Clemson defense.
Cole Klubnik's era officially begin in Miami. Two of Clemson's highest projected draft picks are out with DE Myles Murphy and LB Trenton Simpson preparing for the next level.
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama -6.5 v. Kansas State (New Orleans) Saturday 12:00 on ESPN
Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Jr., are playing. Usually when Alabama loses a non-playoff postseason game, its fair to question their motivation. It certainly appears that if two Top 5 NFL Draft picks are playing, the Tide are coming to win despite being hit hard by the transfer portal. Meanwhile the Wildcats come into this game fully loaded.
This should be a fun matchup but Alabama has too much firepower to lose in Young and Anderson's final colligate game.
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa -2 v. Kentucky (Nashville) 12:00 on ABC
Mark Stoops has won a whole lot of football games with a pounding run game, stout defense, and average quarterback play. Will Levis, who always seemed pretty average to me, if not playing. Despite your thoughts on Levis, he was head and shoulders better than anybody else under center for Kentucky. Chris Rodriguez has opted out of this game and Kavosiey Smoke is in the portal. The Wildcats are going to need a lot out of third string back Jutahn McClaine. The Wildcats have won their last four bowl games including a 20-17 over Iowa on New Year's Day 2022 in the Citrus Bowl.
Iowa, whose offense was awful all season, is turning this game over to Joey Labas, who has never attempted a pass. There is a reason the total in this game is 31.
CFP Semifinal Fiesta Bowl: Michigan -7.5 v. TCU (Glendale) 4:00 on ESPN
CFP Playoff Semifinal Peach Bowl: Georgia -6.5 v. Ohio St 8:00 on ESPN
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St -1 v. Illinois (Tampa) Monday 12:00 on ESPN2
This matchup has received more attention than it normally would have and rightfully so. Mike Leach was truly one of a kind and his absence from college football will be missed.
Both teams will be without keys players, but for different reasons. Mississippi State will be missing leading receiver Rara Thomas and second leading rusher Dillon Johnson due to portal deflections. Illinois will be missing P5 leading rusher Chase Brown, his twin brother (safety) Sydney Brown, and award winning cornerback Devon Witherspoon to the NFL draft.
The two teams will also be dealing with coaching staff shakeups. Zach Arnett has been promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach for the Bulldogs. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is now the head coach at Purdue and took several Illinois assistants with him.
Due to the different men leading the charge in various capacities, some tweaks will surely be made in how the plays are called. Despite that, both teams will continue to play physically on defense and produce big plays on offense. Mississippi State sports a form of the air raid offense, while Illinois will exhibit a pro style somewhat similar to what Carolina fans are used to seeing on game days.
Mississippi State will count on junior quarterback Will Rogers to lead the charge and add to his already impressive year of 3,713 yards passing and 34 touchdowns. The Bulldogs still have a slew of talented wide receivers that will fill in after Thomas’ departure. Senior linebacker Nathaniel Watson and Emanuel Forbes are names to watch on defense.
Illinois has been preparing for the potential personnel losses since about midseason and will rely on a rotation of Josh McCray and Reggie Love at running back and several talented young players at defensive back. The Illini have a massive offensive line and a gun slinger at quarterback with Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito. Defensively, sophomore defensive lineman “Johnny” Newton, freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas, and defensive back “Quan” Martin are players to know.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: So Cal -2 v. Tulane (Arlington) 1:00 on ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: LSU -14.5 v. Purdue (Orlando) 1:00 on ABC
There is a reason that this spread is one of the largest of the bowl season. Purdue's roster was decimated in their coaching change. The Boilermakers are down QB Aidan O’Connell, WR Charlie Jones, TE Payne Durham, LG Spencer Holstege and CB Cory Trice, all starters. All but Holstege declared for the draft and opted-out – Holstege is transferring to UCLA.
O’Connell, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, led the conference in the regular season with 290.8 YPG passing. He finished with 22 TD and 3,490 yards this fall.
Jones led the nation with 110 catches, adding 1,361 yards receiving and 12 TD, in his first year at the school after transferring from Iowa. Jones was a semifinalist for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award.
LSU was hit hard as well, but QB Jaylen Daniels is coming back. He will be a top 10 Heisman candidate next year. LSU's best receiver, Kayshon Boutte seems to change his mind daily about his draft status, but as of yesterday he is sitting this game out and declaring for the draft.
The Rose Bowl: Utah -2 v. Penn State (Pasadena) 5:00 on ESPN
|Game
|Caleb Alexander
|Alan Cole
|Perry McCarty
|Stephen Anderson
|
Miami OH vs. UAB
|
UAB 5
|
UAB 32
|
UAB 1
|
UAB 35
|
UTSA vs. Troy
|
UTSA 8
|
UTSA 5
|
UTSA 2
|
Troy 8
|
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|
Louisville 3
|
Lville 2
|
Lville 3
|
Lville 9
|
Florida vs. Oreg St
|
OSU 43
|
Oreg St 43
|
Oreg St 4
|
Oreg St 37
|
Wash St vs. Fresno St
|
WSU 22
|
Fresno 19
|
WSU 5
|
WSU 20
|
Rice vs. USM
|
USM 10
|
USM 42
|
USM 6
|
USM 19
|
SMU vs. BYU
|
SMU 18
|
SMU 10
|
SMU 7
|
BYU 18
|
UNT vs. Boise St
|
Boise 30
|
Boise 34
|
Boise 8
|
Boise 34
|
Marshall v. UCONN
|
Marshall 35
|
Marshall 33
|
UCONN 9
|
Marshall 17
|
Jackson St v. NC Central
|
NC Central 4
|
NC Central 1
|
JSU 10
|
JSU 38
|
Liberty vs. Toledo
|
Toledo 31
|
Toledo 26
|
Toledo 11
|
Toledo 28
|
EMU v. San Jose St
|
EMU 27
|
EMU 20
|
EMU 12
|
SJ St 6
|
WKU vs. USA
|
USA 7
|
South Alabama 36
|
USA 13
|
WKU 7
|
Baylor v. AFA
|
Baylor 2
|
Baylor 27
|
Baylor 14
|
AFA 1
|
Louisiana v. Houston
|
Houston 41
|
Louisiana 3
|
Houston 15
|
Hou 29
|
Wake vs. Mizzou
|
Mizzou 6
|
Wake 35
|
Mizzou 16
|
Miz 21
|
Mid Tenn St vs. SD St
|
MTSU 11
|
MTSU 4
|
SD St 17
|
SD St 16
|
NM St vs. BG
|
NM St 17
|
Bowling Green 11
|
NM St 18
|
NM St 30
|
GA Southern v. Buffalo
|
GASO 12
|
GASO 13
|
Ga Southern 19
|
GA So 11
|
Memphis vs. Utah St
|
Memphis 42
|
Memphis 28
|
Memphis 20
|
Memphis 27
|
Coastal vs. ECU
|
Coastal 39
|
ECU 25
|
ECU 21
|
Coastal 2
|
Wisc vs. OK St
|
Ok State 9
|
OK St 15
|
Ok St 27
|
Ok St 15
|
UCF v. Duke
|
UCF 1
|
Duke 17
|
UCF 26
|
UCF 6
|
KU vs. Ark
|
Ark 21
|
Ark 22
|
Ark 32
|
Ark 22
|
Oreg v. UNC
|
Oregon 19
|
Oreg 41
|
Oreg 28
|
Oreg 39
|
TTU vs. Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss 38
|
TTU 7
|
Ole Miss 33
|
Ole Miss 12
|
Cuse vs. Minn
|
Minn 34
|
Minn 29
|
Minn 25
|
Minn 36
|
OU vs. FSU
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 34
|
FSU 40
|
Texas v. Wash
|
Texas 13
|
Texas 8
|
Texas 23
|
Wash 3
|
ND vs. SC
|
SC 14
|
SC 14
|
SC 43
|
SC 26
|
MD vs. NCST
|
NC ST 15
|
MD 9
|
NC St 22
|
MD 14
|
Pitt vs. UCLA
|
UCLA 16
|
UCLA 30
|
UCLA 29
|
UCLA 31
|
Ohio vs. Wyoming
|
Wyoming 20
|
Ohio 37
|
Wyoming 30
|
Wyoming 4
|
Tenn vs. Clemson
|
Tenn 23
|
Clem 24
|
Clemson 31
|
Tenn 13
|
Bama vs. KSU
|
Bama 24
|
Bama 23
|
Bama 41
|
Bama 25
|
Iowa vs. UK
|
UK 25
|
Iowa 16
|
UK 35
|
UK 24
|
TCU vs. Mich
|
Mich 26
|
Mich 38
|
Mich 40
|
Mich 43
|
Ohio St vs. UGA
|
UGA 28
|
UGA 39
|
UGA 42
|
UGA 42
|
Miss St vs. Illinois
|
Miss. St. 29
|
Miss St 6
|
Illinois 39
|
Miss St 32
|
Tulane v. So Cal
|
So Cal 32
|
So Cal 21
|
So Cal 38
|
So Cal 23
|
LSU v. Purdue
|
LSU 33
|
LSU 31
|
LSU 36
|
LSU 41
|
Penn St v. Utah
|
Utah 36
|
Utah 18
|
PSU 24
|
Utah 33
|
Title Game
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 12
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 10
|
Total PTS
|
257
|
291
|
66
|
272