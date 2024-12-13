Staff Picks: Bowl Week 1 and America's Game

(Photo by Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Caleb Alexander swept the regular season winning both our straight picks competition and against the spread. Let's see if can maintain his sharp-like 61% accuracy rating against the spread. Last season we picked the bowl games with confidence points, but opt outs and portal entries make that nearly impossible, especially since the playoff bowl games don't even know their matchups yet. So this season we will just pick our bowls/playoffs just like we did in the regular season. All games times are EST. The game lines below were locked on Dec 10th and may have moved by the game's kickoff.

Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)- Jackson State (11-2) -1 vs. SC State (9-2): Saturday 12:00 on ABC

(Photo by Gene Williams / Warchant.com)

Despite the SWAC getting more national attention amongst the HBCU conferences, the MEAC has won this bowl game six of nine times since its' inception in 2015. NC A&T won four of those games. Jackson State has won the SWAC three of the last four seasons but they were beaten South Carolina State in 2021 and North Carolina Central in 2022, is the third time the charm? Florida A&M won the Celebration Bowl last season. Since the COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 game, the Celebration Bowl has been one of the better attended non NY6 bowls drawling an average of over 46,000 spectators. Go Bulldogs!

Navy (8-3) +6.5 vs. #22 Army (11-1): (Landover, MD): 3:00 on CBS

(Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS)

If you don't like NIL or the portal and long for the old days of college football, you and Dabo Sweeny will love the Army v. Navy game. The purest rivalry in college sports. Navy hold the series lead at 62-55-7, but Army has won six of the last eight meetings. Prior to that stretch, Navy won a record 14-in-a-row over Army. This is the first time since 2018 that Army has entered the rivalry game ranked. This is only the second time this game has played in the Washington D.C. metro area (not counting Baltimore)- with the first coming in 2011. This season's game is also unique in that both academies are going bowling and they know their destinations. Navy plays SEC power Oklahoma on December 27 in the Armed Forces Bowl and Army is scheduled to play Marshall in the Independence Bowl the next day. Marshall could potentially see mass portal entries after the school couldn't come to terms with Coach Charles Huff. Huff has already accepted the Southern Miss job. But make no mistake - this is the game these two academies want.

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl (Montgomery)- South Alabama (6-6) -7 vs. Western Michigan (6-6): 9:00 on ESPN

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

Pictured above is Major Applewhite- he's now the head coach at South Alabama. This game will follow Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. Former Gamecock Jordan Davis starts at left tackle for the Jaguars.

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl (Frisco, TX)- #25 Memphis (10-2) -3 vs. West Virginia (6-6): Tuesday 9:00 on ESPN

(Photo by © Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Rich Rodriguez has now been announced as West Virginia's new, old head coach. Gamecock target linebacker Josiah Trotter is the highest profile Mountaineer to enter the portal since Neal Brown was fired. We've kept you updated on Mario Anderson's season when we've picked Memphis games- he finished the regular season with 1,219 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground with another 290 yards and two scores receiving. Anderson hasn't opted of the bowl game as of this article's publication. Former Gamecock Jaylen Nichols is listed as the second string left tackle on the Tigers depth chart.



Boca Raton Bowl- Western Kentucky (8-5) +7.5 vs. James Madison (8-4): Wednesday 5:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Daniel Lin / DN-R)

Western Kentucky has had over 20 players enter the portal, including TJ Finley as he continues to stick around to collection his pension from the NCAA. James Madison appears to be down only four guys.

Art of Sport LA Bowl (Los Angeles)- Cal (6-6) -2.5 vs. #24 UNLV (10-3): 9:00 on ESPN

(Photo by UNLV Imaging)

Rebs coach Barry Odom is heading back to the Power 4 level after accepting the head job at Purdue. Cal's starting quarterback and leading receiver are in the portal. Good luck predicting/betting on this bowl.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl- Georgia Southern (8-4) -6 vs. Sam Houston State: Thursday 7:00 on ESPN2

(Photo by Getty)

Sam Houston State's KC Keeler has accepted the Temple HC job and the Bearkat's have seen mass portal entries - however it is believed that most of the entries are going to participate in this game. Keep an eye on that if you are a degenerate. Former Southern Cal coach Clay Helton is still the HC for GA Southern.