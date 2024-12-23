Staff Picks: Midweek Bowls

(Photo by Logan Mantz/K-StateOnline)

Welp! That was a dud of weekend of the ESPN created, completely unnecessary, devaluing regular season, poorly formatted, 12-team playoff. We've been shouting in this column - the 4-team playoff more often than not featured blowouts and non-compelling games, what do you think is going to happen in a 12-team playoff? Exactly what happened this weekend. Our staff picks this week will cover games from Christmas Eve thru Friday the 27th. We at GamecockScoop wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. All game times are listed in EST. The lines were locked on 12/21 and may have moved by this article's publication.

Hawai'i Bowl: South Florida (6-6) +3.5 vs San Jose St (7-5)- Tuesday 8:00 on ESPN

A Christmas Eve staple and tradition for Dad's to pop on, pour a drink and knock out that last minute wrapping. Both teams have lost a few starters to the portal but both enter fairly intact from a roster standpoint. In case you were wondering: from Gamecock DB Kajuan Banks appeared in 11 games for the Bulls and recorded 27 tackles, two sacks and knocked down four passes.

GameAbove Sports Bowl (Detroit): Pitt (7-5) -7 vs. Toledo (7-5)- Thursday 2:00 on ESPN

Toledo's roster is in better shape than Pitt's. Panther QB Eli Holstein missed their finale with an injury- Pitt will turn to freshman David "Blue Velvet" Lynch if Holstein can't go.

Rate Bowl (Phoenix): Rutgers (7-5) +7 vs. Kansas State (8-4)- 5:30 on ESPN

Our first of three bowl games played in MLB stadiums. With a win, Rutgers would improve on last season's 7-6 record. With a win K-State would equal last season's 9-4 record.

68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile): Arkansas State (7-5) +7 vs. Bowling Green (7-5)- 9:00 on ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth): Oklahoma (6-6) -4 vs Navy (9-3)- Friday 12:00 on ESPN

The SEC currently sits at 1-0 in bowls, (not in the playoffs), with Florida's win over Tulane. The Armed Forces gives us another SEC v. AAC matchup. The service academies have been tough in bowls lately. Since 2017- Army/Navy/Air Force are 10-1 in bowls. They aren't dealing with opts outs or the transfer portal. Who knows who is playing for Oklahoma - Blake Horvath is for Navy.

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech (7-5) -3 v. Vanderbilt (6-6)- 3:30 on ESPN

The bowl seasons' second ACC v. SEC matchup (Clemson v. Texas). Vanderbilt has held on to most of their players, down only one starter. Tech has already had two starters sign with Auburn including star WR Eric Singleton. Nice QB matchup in this game with Diego Pavia and Haynes King.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis): Texas Tech (8-4) +1.5 vs. Arkansas (6-6)- 7:00 on ESPN

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton is our for the bowl game after undergoing surgery. Tech will turn to freshman Will Hammond. Arkansas has six healthy scholarship offensive linemen. The Hogs best WR, Andrew Armstrong, has opted out. Arkansas has been hit as hard as any SEC team by the transfer portal thus far. They've lost six players to other SEC teams.

DirecTV Holiday Bowl (San Diego): #21 Syracuse (9-3) -14.5 vs. Wash State (8-4)- 8:00 on FOX

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert left to take the same position at Wake Forest. The Cougars also lost OC Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma. Gamecock fans won't see their QB in this game, but they will next fall when Oklahoma comes to Columbia. Washington State has had at least 10 starters enter the transfer portal. Syracuse looks to be almost fully intact. This line will be higher by game time Friday.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Southern Cal (6-6) +3.5 vs. Texas A&M (8-4)- 10:30 on ESPN

A&M has lost less to the portal than Southern Cal at the moment. The Trojans opened the season beating an SEC foe in Vegas - can they close with a victory over the SEC as well? The Aggies lost their last three against SEC competition. Both coaches could use a win in this game.