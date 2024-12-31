Staff Picks: NYE Bowls and More Playoffs

The one we've been waiting for around these parts since LaNorris Sellers bent the knee to run out the clock in Clemson is finally here. The Gamecocks will go into the game down two starters in Rocket Sanders and Kyle Kennard. Illinois is down their top wide out Pat Bryant. Nationally, the playoffs return with two more lines indicated blowouts incoming. The later two New Year's Day games should be worth the hype. Elsewhere on NYE - a rematch of a classic Rose Bowl semifinal game last season and the ACC has two more chances to cover a spread this bowl season. All game times are listed in EST. The lines were locked on 12/29 and may have shifted by this article's publication.

Advertisement

ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa): #11 Alabama (9-3) -13.5 vs. Michigan (7-5): Tuesday 12:00 on ESPN

(Photo by AP Images)

Remember Jaishawn Barham - the player that was spark between the viral South Carolina vs Maryland war? Well he's currently at Michigan and he had a good year 65 tackles and sack at the linebacker position. Reports are that he learning towards returning to Michigan one his senior season where he will be moved to a defensive spot. Alabama lost 14 players to the transfer portal thus far, including Justice Haynes and Damon Payne, both transferring to Michigan. The Wolverines have lost 17 players to the portal, the vast majority of them were backups. Michigan has been hit hard by bowl opt outs. They are down four running backs this week and several of their better players on defense, hence the two touchdown line favoring Alabama.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso): Louisville (8-4) -2 vs. Washington (6-6)- 2:00 on CBS

(Photo by Ira Schoffel/Warchant)

Let's take the time to acknowledge the beautiful Sun Bowl setting at the base of the Franklin Mountains about 300 yards from the Mexican border. Let's also acknowledge that the ACC has yet to cover a spread in a bowl game. They are currently 1-9 this postseason with Syracuse beating a depleted Washington State team. So Far: AAC 6-1 ACC 1-9 MAC 4-2 Big XII 4-3 Big Ten 4-3 SEC 5-3: Wins (Texas, Florida, Missouri, Arkansas and Vanderbilt) Loses (Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M). Sun Belt 3-3 CUSA 1-3 Mountain West 1-3 Independents are 2-0 and the Pac 2 is 0-1.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Orlando): #15 South Carolina -10 vs. #20 Illinois (9-3)- 3:00 on ABC

(Photo by Jeff Blake/USA Today Sports)

Alan Cole has boots on the ground in Orlando to bring you all latest Cheese-It Citrus Bowl news. South Carolina has never played Illinois but is 6-2 against the Big Ten in bowl games all-time. The Cocks will look to break the "I" bowl curse as their two prior loses have come to Iowa and Indiana.

Kinder's Texas Bowl (Houston): Baylor (8-4) -3.5 v. LSU (8-4)- 3:30 on ESPN

In case you were wondering: former Gamecock OL Sidney Fugar played significant snaps for Baylor this season. He played in all 12 games and made seven starts. All together he played 594 snaps. LSU has spent the month of December doing what they always - buying players. It won't help them in this game, we'll see what they look like next season. LSU isn't the only throwing around money this offseason, but they are currently doing it better than anyone else per Rivals rankings.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: #6 Penn State (12-2) -11.5 vs. #3 Boise State (12-1)- 7:30 on ESPN

(Photo by © Brian Losness/USATSI)

America's favorite college running back, maybe overall player, gets a chance to show that Boise State belongs. These two schools have one common opponent: Oregon. The Ducks beat Penn State 45-37 on a neutral field and they beat Boise 37-34 in Eugene in September. Had the Broncos won that game - this committee might very well have had them as the #1 overall seed. Boise State has pulled rabbits out of their hat in the Fiesta Bowl before.

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: #5 Texas (12-2) -12.5 vs. #4 Arizona State (11-2)- Wednesday 1:00 on ESPN

(Photo by AP Images)

Arizona State and Texas meet in Atlanta? The 12-team playoff formatting is still a work in progress. Arizona State has been a feel good story but they are largest underdog of the playoff. Here is some more game coverage from ASUDevils and Orangebloods two excellent sites in the Rivals network.

Rose Bowl: #8 Ohio State (11-2) -2.5 vs. #1 Oregon (13-0)- 5:00 on ESPN

(Photo by Scott Stuart)

If anyone included in the playoff has a gripe with the committee seeding - its Oregon. They are the only unbeaten team in the nation and they get the team with the NFL talent on their roster on a neutral field. If the Ducks can beat Ohio State for the second time, they get to go play Texas in Dallas. If Oregon wins this whole tournament, they will have earned it. It's tough to beat a good team twice - Oregon already clipped Ohio State by a point in October. Should be the game of the playoffs thus far.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: #7 Notre Dame (12-1) +1.5 vs. #2 Georgia (11-2)- 8:45 on ESPN

(Photo by Angela Driskell)

Playoff game. Here are a few reports from InsideNDSports and UGASports. Check out those two sites for all the coverage of this game.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville): Duke (9-3) +17 vs. #14 Ole Miss (9-3)- Thursday 7:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)

Any shot Duke had in this one went out the window when Maalik Murphy entered the portal. Jaxson Dart is playing for Ole Miss. While SEC fans usually pull for one another in bowl games - the extremely social media active Kiffin losing to a Duke as a three score favorite would make for good online fodder.