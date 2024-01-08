Staff Picks: The National Championship
We've reached the end of the 2023 College Football season. Just one game left to play. Perry McCarty has wrapped up our 2023-2024 bowl confidence pick em. Perry is the only staff member that believed that Michigan could get over the playoff hump and make the title game. He has the Wolverines winning their first title since 1997. The Washington Huskies will be looking for their first championship since 1991. This year will mark only the second occurrence of a championship game being played without an SEC team in the 10-year history of the four team playoff. Ohio State defeated Oregon in the inaugural 2014 playoff. Our thoughts on tonight's game below.
CFP National Championship Pres. by AT&T - #2 Washington (14-0) +5.5 vs. #1 Michigan (14-0): 7:30 with the main broadcast airing on ESPN. (There will be several alternative ways to watch tonight's game across the ESPN networks)
This game will feature a true contrast of styles. Michigan wants to pound teams in submission with a punishing run game. Washington is a high-octane scoring machine with some of the best weapons at wide out in the country. It's a true PAC 12 vs B1G matchup, oh wait, B1G vs. B1G matchup. These two teams met in the 2021 opener with Michigan winning 31-10 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines hold an 8-5 advantage in the all-time series between these two feature conference rivals. Washington defeated Michigan in the 1992 Rose Bowl to claim a co-national championship with Miami.
Washington has the best offense that Michigan has seen all year playing in the B1G. The skill positions favor Washington and its dynamic wide receivers, Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk, who have lit up secondaries all season. Michigan is going to need to pressure UW QB Michael Penix, Jr., the way it did Jalen Milroe. Washington's featured running back is a name that might be familiar to Gamecock fans as Shane Beamer and company recruited him in last season's portal cycle. Dillon Johnson, the Miss State transfer, gives Washington a balanced attack as he rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns.
If Washington is vulnerable anywhere it's their rushing defense. They allow 4.4 yards per carry. That's not going to be good enough to stop Blake Corum and the sledgehammer Wolverine ground attack. I'd expect Washington to sell out to stop the run and make QB J.J. McCarthy beat them. McCarthy is just good enough to do that just that. In the end, I think Michigan is the more complete team and turn this into a slugfest which is right up their alley.
Thanks to all of you who followed along this season!
|Bowl
|Alan Cole
|Perry McCarty
|Stephen Anderson
|Caleb Alexander
|
Ohio v. GA Southern
|
Ga So 4
|
GA So 1
|
GA So 4
|
GA So 10
|
FAMU v. Howard
|
FAMU 30
|
Howard 2
|
Howard 38
|
FAMU 43
|
Louisiana v. Jax St
|
Jax St 21
|
Jax St 26
|
Jax St 27
|
Jax St 36
|
App St v. Miami OH
|
Miami OH 31
|
Miami 4
|
App St 6
|
App St 12
|
Fresno St v. NM St
|
Fresno St 11
|
NM St 5
|
NM St 11
|
NM St 14
|
Boise St. v. UCLA
|
Boise 22
|
UCLA 6
|
Boise 16
|
UCLA 15
|
Texas Tech v. Cal
|
TTU 24
|
Texas Tech 38
|
TTU 28
|
Cal 16
|
ODU v. WKU
|
WKU 16
|
WKU 37
|
WKU 15
|
ODU 18
|
Marshall v. UTSA
|
UTSA 37
|
UTSA 7
|
UTSA 24
|
UTSA 1
|
Cuse v. USF
|
USF 32
|
USF 8
|
USF 18
|
Cuse 20
|
UCF v. GT
|
UCF 25
|
UCF 9
|
GT 5
|
UCF 21
|
N.Illinois v. Ark St
|
Ark St 9
|
Ark St 10
|
NIU 19
|
Ark St 24
|
Duke v. Troy
|
Troy 5
|
Troy 11
|
Troy 21
|
Troy 5
|
Air Force v. JMU
|
JMU 6
|
AF 12
|
AF 2
|
JMU 30
|
Utah St. v. GA St
|
Utah St 18
|
Ga St 13
|
GA St 1
|
Utah St 32
|
EMU v. USA
|
USA 33
|
USA 14
|
USA 20
|
USA 3
|
N'western v. Utah
|
Utah 40
|
Utah 15
|
Utah 37
|
Utah 35
|
SJ St v. Coastal
|
SJ St 12
|
SJ St 16
|
SJST 12
|
SJ St 8
|
Minn v. Bowling Green
|
Minn 23
|
Minn 40
|
Minn 29
|
Minn 40
|
Rice v. Tex St
|
Tex St 15
|
Tex St 36
|
Texas St 3
|
Texas St 22
|
UNLV v. Kansas
|
UNLV 1
|
Kansas 35
|
Kansas 33
|
Kansas 7
|
Tulane v. VT
|
Tulane 34
|
VT 17
|
VT 9
|
VT 11
|
WVU v. UNC
|
WVU 27
|
UNC 18
|
WVU 36
|
UNC 37
|
So Cal v. L'ville
|
L'Ville 38
|
So Cal 19
|
So Cal 23
|
Louisville 38
|
OK St v. TAMU
|
Ok St 17
|
Ok St 21
|
Ok St 26
|
Ok St 23
|
BC v. SMU
|
SMU 41
|
SMU 22
|
SMU 25
|
SMU 25
|
Miami v. Rutgers
|
Miami 29
|
Miami 23
|
Rutgers 10
|
Rutgers 26
|
K-State v. NC St
|
KSU 13
|
K State 24
|
KSU 30
|
K State 28
|
Oklahoma v. Arizona
|
Oklahoma 20
|
Oklahoma 25
|
Zona 13
|
Oklahoma 27
|
Kentucky v. Clemson
|
Clemson 28
|
Kentucky 3
|
UK 7
|
Clemson 2
|
Notre Dame v. Oreg St
|
ND 36
|
Notre Dame 27
|
ND 32
|
ND 17
|
Iowa St v. Memphis
|
Memphis 10
|
Iowa St 28
|
Iowa St 14
|
Iowa State 13
|
Ohio St v. Missouri
|
Mizzou 14
|
Mizzou 29
|
Ohio St 22
|
Ohio State 6
|
Penn St v. Ole Miss
|
PSU 8
|
Ole Miss 30
|
Ole Miss 17
|
Ole Miss 19
|
Maryland v. Auburn
|
Auburn 26
|
Auburn 31
|
Aub 35
|
Maryland 29
|
Wyoming v. Toledo
|
Wyoming 2
|
Toledo 32
|
Wyoming 8
|
Wyoming 30
|
LSU v. Wisc
|
LSU 39
|
LSU 33
|
LSU 43
|
LSU 33
|
Oregon v. Liberty
|
Oregon 43
|
Oregon 42
|
Oregon 42
|
Oregon 9
|
Tenn v. Iowa
|
Tenn 42
|
Tenn 34
|
Tenn 31
|
Tenn 4
|
FSU v. UGA
|
UGA 35
|
UGA 43
|
UGA 40
|
UGA 6
|
Michigan v. Bama
|
Bama 19
|
Mich 41
|
Bama 41
|
Bama 42
|
Washington v. Texas
|
Texas 3
|
Texas 39
|
Texas 34
|
Wash 41
|
Mich/Bama v. Wash/Tex
|
Bama 7
|
Mich 20
|
Bama 39
|
Bama 39
|
Total Points
|
548
|
607
|
581
|
457