Staff Picks: The National Championship

Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@GCScoopStephen

We've reached the end of the 2023 College Football season. Just one game left to play. Perry McCarty has wrapped up our 2023-2024 bowl confidence pick em. Perry is the only staff member that believed that Michigan could get over the playoff hump and make the title game. He has the Wolverines winning their first title since 1997. The Washington Huskies will be looking for their first championship since 1991. This year will mark only the second occurrence of a championship game being played without an SEC team in the 10-year history of the four team playoff. Ohio State defeated Oregon in the inaugural 2014 playoff. Our thoughts on tonight's game below.

CFP National Championship Pres. by AT&T - #2 Washington (14-0) +5.5 vs. #1 Michigan (14-0): 7:30 with the main broadcast airing on ESPN. (There will be several alternative ways to watch tonight's game across the ESPN networks)

This game will feature a true contrast of styles. Michigan wants to pound teams in submission with a punishing run game. Washington is a high-octane scoring machine with some of the best weapons at wide out in the country. It's a true PAC 12 vs B1G matchup, oh wait, B1G vs. B1G matchup. These two teams met in the 2021 opener with Michigan winning 31-10 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines hold an 8-5 advantage in the all-time series between these two feature conference rivals. Washington defeated Michigan in the 1992 Rose Bowl to claim a co-national championship with Miami.

Washington has the best offense that Michigan has seen all year playing in the B1G. The skill positions favor Washington and its dynamic wide receivers, Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk, who have lit up secondaries all season. Michigan is going to need to pressure UW QB Michael Penix, Jr., the way it did Jalen Milroe. Washington's featured running back is a name that might be familiar to Gamecock fans as Shane Beamer and company recruited him in last season's portal cycle. Dillon Johnson, the Miss State transfer, gives Washington a balanced attack as he rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns.

If Washington is vulnerable anywhere it's their rushing defense. They allow 4.4 yards per carry. That's not going to be good enough to stop Blake Corum and the sledgehammer Wolverine ground attack. I'd expect Washington to sell out to stop the run and make QB J.J. McCarthy beat them. McCarthy is just good enough to do that just that. In the end, I think Michigan is the more complete team and turn this into a slugfest which is right up their alley.

Thanks to all of you who followed along this season!

Staff Bowl Picks with Confidence Points
Bowl Alan Cole Perry McCarty  Stephen Anderson Caleb Alexander

Ohio v. GA Southern

Ga So 4

GA So 1

GA So 4

GA So 10

FAMU v. Howard

FAMU 30

Howard 2

Howard 38

FAMU 43

Louisiana v. Jax St

Jax St 21

Jax St 26

Jax St 27

Jax St 36

App St v. Miami OH

Miami OH 31

Miami 4

App St 6

App St 12

Fresno St v. NM St

Fresno St 11

NM St 5

NM St 11

NM St 14

Boise St. v. UCLA

Boise 22

UCLA 6

Boise 16

UCLA 15

Texas Tech v. Cal

TTU 24

Texas Tech 38

TTU 28

Cal 16

ODU v. WKU

WKU 16

WKU 37

WKU 15

ODU 18

Marshall v. UTSA

UTSA 37

UTSA 7

UTSA 24

UTSA 1

Cuse v. USF

USF 32

USF 8

USF 18

Cuse 20

UCF v. GT

UCF 25

UCF 9

GT 5

UCF 21

N.Illinois v. Ark St

Ark St 9

Ark St 10

NIU 19

Ark St 24

Duke v. Troy

Troy 5

Troy 11

Troy 21

Troy 5

Air Force v. JMU

JMU 6

AF 12

AF 2

JMU 30

Utah St. v. GA St

Utah St 18

Ga St 13

GA St 1

Utah St 32

EMU v. USA

USA 33

USA 14

USA 20

USA 3

N'western v. Utah

Utah 40

Utah 15

Utah 37

Utah 35

SJ St v. Coastal

SJ St 12

SJ St 16

SJST 12

SJ St 8

Minn v. Bowling Green

Minn 23

Minn 40

Minn 29

Minn 40

Rice v. Tex St

Tex St 15

Tex St 36

Texas St 3

Texas St 22

UNLV v. Kansas

UNLV 1

Kansas 35

Kansas 33

Kansas 7

Tulane v. VT

Tulane 34

VT 17

VT 9

VT 11

WVU v. UNC

WVU 27

UNC 18

WVU 36

UNC 37

So Cal v. L'ville

L'Ville 38

So Cal 19

So Cal 23

Louisville 38

OK St v. TAMU

Ok St 17

Ok St 21

Ok St 26

Ok St 23

BC v. SMU

SMU 41

SMU 22

SMU 25

SMU 25

Miami v. Rutgers

Miami 29

Miami 23

Rutgers 10

Rutgers 26

K-State v. NC St

KSU 13

K State 24

KSU 30

K State 28

Oklahoma v. Arizona

Oklahoma 20

Oklahoma 25

Zona 13

Oklahoma 27

Kentucky v. Clemson

Clemson 28

Kentucky 3

UK 7

Clemson 2

Notre Dame v. Oreg St

ND 36

Notre Dame 27

ND 32

ND 17

Iowa St v. Memphis

Memphis 10

Iowa St 28

Iowa St 14

Iowa State 13

Ohio St v. Missouri

Mizzou 14

Mizzou 29

Ohio St 22

Ohio State 6

Penn St v. Ole Miss

PSU 8

Ole Miss 30

Ole Miss 17

Ole Miss 19

Maryland v. Auburn

Auburn 26

Auburn 31

Aub 35

Maryland 29

Wyoming v. Toledo

Wyoming 2

Toledo 32

Wyoming 8

Wyoming 30

LSU v. Wisc

LSU 39

LSU 33

LSU 43

LSU 33

Oregon v. Liberty

Oregon 43

Oregon 42

Oregon 42

Oregon 9

Tenn v. Iowa

Tenn 42

Tenn 34

Tenn 31

Tenn 4

FSU v. UGA

UGA 35

UGA 43

UGA 40

UGA 6

Michigan v. Bama

Bama 19

Mich 41

Bama 41

Bama 42

Washington v. Texas

Texas 3

Texas 39

Texas 34

Wash 41

Mich/Bama v. Wash/Tex

Bama 7

Mich 20

Bama 39

Bama 39

Total Points

548

607

581

457
Bold indicates correct pick
