GAMECOCK ATHLETICS The first night of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend had a heavy Gamecock presence, with Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson teaming up on the court once more. Staley and Wilson participated in the Celebrity All-Star Game Friday night, with Staley and South Carolina associate head coach Lisa Boyer coaching Wilson and the “Home” team, a squad with roots in the Carolinas.

Photo courtesy of @JoePolek Joe Polek

Staley’s Carolina ties aren’t limited to the Gamecocks. She played the bulk of her Hall of Fame professional playing career with the now-defunct Charlotte Sting and wore her old Sting sweatshirt during the game.



Of course Staley, whose shoe game will not be topped, also had some custom shoes for the occasion.



Headed to the Queen City to partake in the @NBA celebrity all-star game. Huge S/O to @theogshoechef for just flat out killing my footwear....in just 2 days! He’s a bad man! #NBAAllstar2019 pic.twitter.com/askZ0Mp41Z — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 15, 2019

Wilson wore an earpiece and microphone and joked with the commentators during the game. They got the last laugh, telling jokes in her ear while she tried to shoot free throws.



Playing against retired athletes like Ray Allen and Steve Smith and alleged celebrities, Wilson mostly tried not to get hurt.

Wilson also got her own personalized can of Mountain Dew Ice, the sponsor of the Rising Star game