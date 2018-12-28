Stanley said Friday he’s made his decision on if he’ll return for next season and will wait until after the bowl game to announce it.

Coming into this month Donell Stanley had two things to worry about before the New Year: making a decision about his future and playing in the bowl game. Now, about 24 hours before the Belk Bowl kicks off, one of those is off his plate.

“Just my future and pretty much where I’m going to go,” Stanley said. “It’s something me and Coach Muschamp talked a lot and he helped me make this decision. I think it’s the right decision.”

He said he’ll likely put his announcement on social media in the days following the Belk Bowl on Saturday.

Stanley, who’s started every game this year at center, is a fifth-year junior that has one year of eligibility left after injuries derailed his sophomore season.

His decision, which he didn’t hint at during Friday’s Media Day, came after a few lengthy conversations with head coach Will Muschamp.

“He just set me down man to man and didn’t sugarcoat things,” Stanley said. “He told me what I needed to do. He basically said in both scenarios what the best thing to do.”

Muschamp said those conversations were incredibly productive with his goal being to “give them the most accurate information” from a coach that spent time in the NFL.

Stanley’s biggest positive coming out of school other than his ability, is the way he can play all three positions on the offensive line. In 24 starts he’s played at guard and center and will slide back over to guard this week against Virginia.

“Because of the limited roster, he can play multiple spots. He can be a center, he can be a guard and he can be a spot tackle if he had to. He’s very bright, he’s intelligent, he has toughness. He can get movement inside on big people,” Muschamp said. “They’re only going to have seven or eight offensive linemen on their roster, so they have to have guys that can play multiple spots up front.”

Stanley has one year of eligibility left and, if he decides to come back, will be starting graduate school after graduating earlier this month with a degree in Sport and Entertainment Management.

If he returns Stanley, who turns 24 in June, will be in his sixth year of school but doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing.

“I don’t have any bills to pay, I don’t have kids and I’m not married,” he said. “You ask most 23 year olds right now, they’d love to be in my position. I’m just enjoying myself.”