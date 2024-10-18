Advertisement

Published Oct 18, 2024
STAR POWER: Carolina at Oklahoma
Perry McCarty  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@ItsCoachMcCarty

QUARTERBACK

Carolina:

LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR


Oklahoma:

Michael Hawkins = 4 STAR



RUNNING BACK

Carolina:

Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR


Oklahoma:

Jovantae Barnes = 4 STAR



WIDE RECEIVER 

Carolina:


Nyck Harbor = 5 STAR

Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR

Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR


Oklahoma:

Brenen Thompson = 4 STAR

JJ Hester = 3 STAR

Jaquaize Pettaway = 4 STAR



TIGHT END

Carolina:

Josh Simon = 3 STAR


Oklahoma:

Bauer Sharp = 3 STAR



OFFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

LT - Josiah Thompson = 4 STAR

LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR

C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR

RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR

RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR


Oklahoma:

LT - Michael Tarquin = 3 STAR

LG - Jacob Sexton = 4 STAR

C - Branson Hickman = 4 STAR

RG - Febechi Nwaiwu = 3 STAR

RT - Jake Taylor = 4 STAR



DEFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR

DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR

DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR

DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR


Oklahoma:

DE - Ethan Downs = 3 STAR

DT - Damonic Williams = 4 STAR

DT - Jayden Jackson = 4 STAR

DE - R Mason Thomas = 3 STAR


LINEBACKER

Carolina:

WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR

MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR


Oklahoma:

WLB - Kip Lewis = 4 STAR

MLB - Danny Stutsman = 3 STAR



SECONDARY

Carolina:

CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR

SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR

FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR

CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR

NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR


Oklahoma:

NB - Samuel Omosigho = 4 STAR

CB - Kani Walker = 3 STAR

SS - Billy Bowman = 4 STAR

FS - Robert Spears-Jennings = 4 STAR

CB - Dez Malone = 2 STAR


KICKER

Carolina:

Alex Herrera = N/A


Oklahoma:

Tyler Keltner = 2 STAR



PUNTER

Carolina:

Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR


Oklahoma:

Luke Elzinga = 2 STAR



TOTAL

Carolina:

5 STAR = 2

4 STAR = 7

3 STAR = 11

2 STAR = 3

NR = 1


Oklahoma:

5 STAR = 0

4 STAR = 13

3 STAR = 8

2 STAR = 3

NR = 0


Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.

