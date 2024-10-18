STAR POWER: Carolina at Oklahoma

in other news
Coordinators Media Availability Live Updates (Oklahoma Week)
Coordinator media availability updates as the Gamecocks head to Oklahoma.
SEC Women's Basketball Media Day Live Thread
Live Updates from Birmingham on women's Media Day.
Lamont Paris, Gamecocks Prepare For 'True Test' Of Sustaining Success
On Lamont Paris, his defensive identity and what it says about his program heading into year three.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Wins Exhibition At Memphis
South Carolina women's basketball took care of business in exhibition action.
South Carolina Football Still Working To Cut Down Turnovers
On South Carolina's turnover problem, and how to solve it.
QUARTERBACK
LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR
Michael Hawkins = 4 STAR
RUNNING BACK
Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR
Jovantae Barnes = 4 STAR
WIDE RECEIVER
Nyck Harbor = 5 STAR
Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR
Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR
Brenen Thompson = 4 STAR
JJ Hester = 3 STAR
Jaquaize Pettaway = 4 STAR
TIGHT END
Josh Simon = 3 STAR
Bauer Sharp = 3 STAR
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT - Josiah Thompson = 4 STAR
LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR
C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR
RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR
RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR
LT - Michael Tarquin = 3 STAR
LG - Jacob Sexton = 4 STAR
C - Branson Hickman = 4 STAR
RG - Febechi Nwaiwu = 3 STAR
RT - Jake Taylor = 4 STAR
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR
DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR
DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR
DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR
DE - Ethan Downs = 3 STAR
DT - Damonic Williams = 4 STAR
DT - Jayden Jackson = 4 STAR
DE - R Mason Thomas = 3 STAR
LINEBACKER
WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR
MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR
WLB - Kip Lewis = 4 STAR
MLB - Danny Stutsman = 3 STAR
SECONDARY
CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR
SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR
FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR
CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR
NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR
NB - Samuel Omosigho = 4 STAR
CB - Kani Walker = 3 STAR
SS - Billy Bowman = 4 STAR
FS - Robert Spears-Jennings = 4 STAR
CB - Dez Malone = 2 STAR
KICKER
Alex Herrera = N/A
Tyler Keltner = 2 STAR
PUNTER
Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR
Luke Elzinga = 2 STAR
TOTAL
5 STAR = 2
4 STAR = 7
3 STAR = 11
2 STAR = 3
NR = 1
5 STAR = 0
4 STAR = 13
3 STAR = 8
2 STAR = 3
NR = 0
Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.
