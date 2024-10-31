STAR POWER: Carolina vs Texas A&M

in other news
Takeaways: Women's Basketball handles Clayton State in exhibiton
Some takeaways from South Carolina women's basketball's final tune-up.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt football set for 4:15 p.m. kick
The trip to Nashville is set.
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Set For ABC
Another game, another primetime opportunity.
Takeaways: South Carolina Baseball Beats Air Force 18-3 In Fall Exhibition
Takeaways from South Carolina baseball's exhibition win over Air Force.
QUARTERBACK
LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR
Conner Weigman = 4 STAR
RUNNING BACK
Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR
Le’Veon Moss = 4 STAR
WIDE RECEIVER
Nyck Harbor = 5 STAR
Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR
Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR
Noah Thomas = 4 STAR
Cyrus Allen = 3 STAR
Jahdae Walker = NR
TIGHT END
Josh Simon = 3 STAR
Tre Watson = 3 STAR
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT - Josiah Thompson = 4 STAR
LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR
C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR
RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR
RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR
LT - Trey Zuhn = 4 STAR
LG - TJ Shanahan = 4 STAR
C - Kolinu’u Faaiu = 3 STAR
RG - Ar’maj Reed-Adams = 2 STAR
RT - Dametrious Crownover = 3 STAR
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR
DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR
DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR
DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR
DE - Shemar Stewart = 4 STAR
DT - Shemar Turner = 4 STAR
DT - Albert Regis = 3 STAR
DE - Nic Scourton (Caraway) = 4 STAR
LINEBACKER
WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR
MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR
WLB - Scooby Williams = 4 STAR
MLB - Taurean York = 3 STAR
SECONDARY
CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR
SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR
FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR
CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR
NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR
NB - Jaydon Hill = 3 STAR
CB - Dezz Ricks = 4 STAR
SS - Marcus Ratcliffe = 3 STAR
FS - Dalton Brooks = 4 STAR
CB - Will Lee = 3 STAR
KICKER
Alex Herrera = N/A
Randy Bond = N/A
PUNTER
Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR
Tyler White = 3 STAR
TOTAL
5 STAR = 2
4 STAR = 7
3 STAR = 11
2 STAR = 3
NR = 1
5 STAR = 0
4 STAR = 11
3 STAR = 10
2 STAR = 1
NR = 2
Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.