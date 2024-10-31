Advertisement

Takeaways: Women's Basketball handles Clayton State in exhibiton

Some takeaways from South Carolina women's basketball's final tune-up.

 Alan Cole
Gamecock QB Target Discusses Top Schools

Sam Spiegelman with more

 Caleb Alexander
South Carolina at Vanderbilt football set for 4:15 p.m. kick

The trip to Nashville is set.

 Alan Cole
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Set For ABC

Another game, another primetime opportunity.

 Alan Cole
Takeaways: South Carolina Baseball Beats Air Force 18-3 In Fall Exhibition

Takeaways from South Carolina baseball's exhibition win over Air Force.

 Alan Cole

Takeaways: Women's Basketball handles Clayton State in exhibiton

Some takeaways from South Carolina women's basketball's final tune-up.

 Alan Cole
Gamecock QB Target Discusses Top Schools

Sam Spiegelman with more

 Caleb Alexander
South Carolina at Vanderbilt football set for 4:15 p.m. kick

The trip to Nashville is set.

 Alan Cole
Published Oct 31, 2024
STAR POWER: Carolina vs Texas A&M
Perry McCarty  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@ItsCoachMcCarty

QUARTERBACK

Carolina:

LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR


Texas A&M:

Conner Weigman = 4 STAR



RUNNING BACK

Carolina:

Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR


Texas A&M:

Le’Veon Moss = 4 STAR



WIDE RECEIVER 

Carolina:


Nyck Harbor = 5 STAR

Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR

Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR


Texas A&M:

Noah Thomas = 4 STAR

Cyrus Allen = 3 STAR

Jahdae Walker = NR




TIGHT END

Carolina:

Josh Simon = 3 STAR


Texas A&M:

Tre Watson = 3 STAR



OFFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

LT - Josiah Thompson = 4 STAR

LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR

C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR

RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR

RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR


Texas A&M:

LT - Trey Zuhn = 4 STAR

LG - TJ Shanahan = 4 STAR

C - Kolinu’u Faaiu = 3 STAR

RG - Ar’maj Reed-Adams = 2 STAR

RT - Dametrious Crownover = 3 STAR



DEFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR

DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR

DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR

DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR


Texas A&M:

DE - Shemar Stewart = 4 STAR

DT - Shemar Turner = 4 STAR

DT - Albert Regis = 3 STAR

DE - Nic Scourton (Caraway) = 4 STAR


LINEBACKER

Carolina:

WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR

MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR


Texas A&M:

WLB - Scooby Williams = 4 STAR

MLB - Taurean York = 3 STAR



SECONDARY

Carolina:

CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR

SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR

FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR

CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR

NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR


Texas A&M:

NB - Jaydon Hill = 3 STAR

CB - Dezz Ricks = 4 STAR

SS - Marcus Ratcliffe = 3 STAR

FS - Dalton Brooks = 4 STAR

CB - Will Lee = 3 STAR


KICKER

Carolina:

Alex Herrera = N/A


Texas A&M:

Randy Bond = N/A



PUNTER

Carolina:

Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR


Texas A&M:

Tyler White = 3 STAR



TOTAL

Carolina:

5 STAR = 2

4 STAR = 7

3 STAR = 11

2 STAR = 3

NR = 1


Texas A&M:

5 STAR = 0

4 STAR = 11

3 STAR = 10

2 STAR = 1

NR = 2


Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.

