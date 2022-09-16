The Gamecocks have a big matchup this Saturday as they play host to SEC East Rival UGA for a noon kickoff in Williams Brice Stadium. The defending national champions look to continue on a roll to start their 2023 campaign with a commanding 3-0 start after blowing out Oregon in Atlanta Week 1 and then taking care of Samford last weekend in Athens. Let's take a look at how the #1 team in the country fared as high school prospects:







Stetson Bennett has asserted himself as one of the best stories in college football. Beyond the Hollywood saga that led him to earning his childhood team a national championship last year, he is one of the best QBs in the country. He hasn't missed a beat to start the 2023 campaign as he arguably had the best game of his career in the opener vs Oregon. Through 2 games, he has 668 yards and 3 TDs with no picks yet for the Dogs.

UGA is often known as "RBU" for a reason. They continue to produce committees of ball carriers that benefit from each other's skill sets in a wide variety of ways and lead to them being contributors on Sundays. Both Mcintosh and Milton were highly touted, out-of-state prospects that committed to their team in large part because of UGA's ability to develop their backfield. The 2 headed monster looks to continue their success versus a limited defense as SC is already out with some key guys up front, with potentially more coming.

UGA's O-line continues to be one of the best in the country year in and year out in both facets of the game. This is an experienced group that includes a lot of guys coming out of the same class from their prep days. Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Sedrick Van Pran all headlined the 2020 class as top-100 prospects. This unit looks to take advantage and make some holes for Mcintosh/Milton with a weakened Defensive Unit from USC.

Does anything else need to be said about this Tight End Room? Two former 5 stars and a 4-star in Brock Bowers that just had 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 TDs last season as a freshman. Most are already mocking this as the best TE room ever in college football on paper-but all 3 of these guys look to cement that this season with production.

AD Mitchell, arguably UGA's best WR is questionable for this Saturday. Both he and Ladd McConkey have been dealing with some injuries all week and have been limited in practice. They have good, but unproven depth across this position group but that is nothing to brush over. There are also a lot of highly recruited guys behind them on the depth chart that could look to take advantage of the opportunity Saturday afternoon in Williams Brice.

UGA is notorious for being dominant in the trenches and nothing is different this season on the defensive side of the ball. Their front 7 is loaded with former 4 and 5-stars as they look to assert themselves versus a run game that has yet to really get going and rein hell on Spencer Rattler. Most notable is Nolan Smith, who came out as the #2 player in the country and has been a difference maker in the rotation since he stepped on campus. This unit, although yet proven to be equally dominant as last year-oozes talent. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a name Gamecock fans might remember. Dawkins played his high school at Gaffney and was a big-time target for Coach Muschamp. Now, it has come full circle as he and the former head ball coach look to spoil a Saturday in Columbia.

This is an extremely talented secondary with a mix of youth and experience. On the note of youth-don't let this mislead you. Malaki Starks had an acrobatic pick in week 1 against UGA and has cemented himself as a potential stud. Kelee Ringo has established himself as one of the best lockdown DBs in the country and looks to continue his success in a big game. Ringo and Lassiter are both testaments to UGA's recruiting as they were able to pull them out of Scottsdale, AZ, and Tuscaloosa, AL of all places.

