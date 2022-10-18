Shane Beamer announced during his Tuesday media availability that fifth- year starting safety R.J. Roderick is no longer a part of the team.

"I met with R.J. and his mom on Sunday and had good conversations, but I don't want to speak for him on that," Beamer said during his Tuesday media availability.

Roderick has never been fully healthy this season. The Summerville, S.C. native who has played in 43 and started 33 games over the last four seasons suffered an arm injury on the first drive of the 2022 season against Georgia State, losing his starting spot to freshman Nick Emmanwori.

Roderick then missed the games against Arkansas and Georgia before returning for the game against Charlotte. He recorded five tackles the next week against South Carolina State, but did not make the travel roster for the trip to Kentucky with a hip injury.

The starting safeties listed on the depth chart this week are Emmanwori and Devonni Reed, with DQ Smith and David Spaulding as the backups.



