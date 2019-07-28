State of the class - Gamecock football recruiting - defense
In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a look at the 2020 version of the South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class assembled by head coach Will Muschamp and his staff.
We will break down offense, defense, and special teams in this series. Today we continue with a look at the defensive side of the ball, with more depth on USC's efforts at defensive line, linebacker, and the secondary.
DEFENSIVE LINE
The target everyone's talking about resides right down the road from Columbia, and that's Hammond five-star Jordan Burch. The interest is well-founded; he's an elite athlete who's an in-state prospect and has long considered South Carolina as one of his favorites.
Because of the nature of Burch's recruitment and how insulated it is, actual information is hard to come by. Much of what's passed along in back channels or stated online is unverifiable or flat out untrue, but there is validity to the thought that Clemson, Georgia, and South Carolina appear to be the three programs doing the heavy lifting for Burch.
He's been on campus in Columbia numerous times this calendar year, including a span in which he was on campus three straight weekends. Clemson drew a return visit this week for the first time since January for its cookout event, and Georgia's slated to get a trip this weekend as well. As unpredictable as the visits and happenings have been here, there does not seem to be a sense that this one is close to over.
South Carolina already holds a pledge from a pair of interior defensive line targets in Alex Huntley, the four-star Hammond product, as well as Georgia's Makius Scott.
Aside from that pair and Burch, several other targets remain along the front line for USC. Conway's Tonka Hemingway is a longtime Gamecock lean that UNC has also been heavily involved with as of late. He should finalize a decision sometime in August. Former USC lean Myles Murphy committed to the Tar Heels after giving both programs very positive feedback leading up to his decision, and South Carolina could stay involved there to see what happens.
North Carolina's Desmond Evans is a player that South Carolina's hosted on campus multiple times, although more of the buzz seems to be with UNC as of now.
Tennessee four-star Reggie Grimes could project to numerous positions at the college level, but seems suited to play end or BUCK on defense for the Gamecocks if he elects to go that route. Alabama, where his father played, has not pushed to date. If the Crimson Tide decides to go all-out, perhaps Bama is tough to beat. If not, South Carolina appears to be in a good position.
USC's also keeping an eye on Tennessee's Derrell Bailey and others.
LINEBACKER
Carolina has one linebacker committed to date, and that's a pledge from North Carolina standout Mohamed Kaba. It would not be a surprise to see the Clinton 6-foot-3 defender receive a rankings bump at some point in the future, but take solace regardless in the fact that this is a player that USC's staff is very high on. Kaba has size (with the frame to get bigger), is a violent hitter, and can run in coverage.
USC would like to add another linebacker to the fold in the 2020 class, but is taking its time with the approach. Two candidates GamecockCentral.com is closely tracking are longtime target Desmond Tisdol as well as Len'Neth Whitehead, both out of Georgia.
There's still some mutual interest between South Carolina and Tisdol, but he could set up a visit in the future to Florida State. Whitehead was on campus this summer and had a quality visit. He's an Athens native, so UGA would hold the cards if the Dawgs pushed; Georgia has recruited him as a running back at times.
SECONDARY
South Carolina has certainly added size to the ranks with its three acquisitions at the defensive back position this cycle.
In-state product O'Donnell Fortune out of Sumter was the first to drop his pledge over the summer, committing on the spot after doing well in testing and one-on-ones at camp. He runs well and has good ball skills.
Florida's Dominick Hill has continued picking up offers - Texas and Oklahoma have stepped up - even after making his pledge to the Gamecocks. He's relatively inexperienced at the position, having switched over from receiver as a junior. With his length and ability to flip his hips and run, there's a lot of upside here.
Georgia's Joey Hunter was deemed as a no-brainer take by the staff after he put on a strong performance during camp this summer. He's advanced physically and has a tremendous work ethic; the staff believes he could play corner or nickel in the scheme.
There's a possibility that USC takes one or two more prospects at defensive back, with some candidates including Alabama commitment Jahquez Robinson, North Carolina's Ja'Qurious Conley, and Georgia's James Thomas.
Thomas did not camp at USC this summer as hoped, but is an athlete that the staff has been intrigued by for a while. Both Robinson and Conley are expected to take official visits to South Carolina at some point this year. Robinson's a player that Nick Saban is trying to hold onto, but a flip to Florida or South Carolina is very possible. Robinson has family in the Sumter area. Conley has a top four of South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Duke.
