We will break down offense, defense, and special teams in this series. Today we continue with a look at the defensive side of the ball, with more depth on USC's efforts at defensive line, linebacker, and the secondary.

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a look at the 2020 version of the South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class assembled by head coach Will Muschamp and his staff.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The target everyone's talking about resides right down the road from Columbia, and that's Hammond five-star Jordan Burch. The interest is well-founded; he's an elite athlete who's an in-state prospect and has long considered South Carolina as one of his favorites.

Because of the nature of Burch's recruitment and how insulated it is, actual information is hard to come by. Much of what's passed along in back channels or stated online is unverifiable or flat out untrue, but there is validity to the thought that Clemson, Georgia, and South Carolina appear to be the three programs doing the heavy lifting for Burch.

He's been on campus in Columbia numerous times this calendar year, including a span in which he was on campus three straight weekends. Clemson drew a return visit this week for the first time since January for its cookout event, and Georgia's slated to get a trip this weekend as well. As unpredictable as the visits and happenings have been here, there does not seem to be a sense that this one is close to over.

South Carolina already holds a pledge from a pair of interior defensive line targets in Alex Huntley, the four-star Hammond product, as well as Georgia's Makius Scott.



Aside from that pair and Burch, several other targets remain along the front line for USC. Conway's Tonka Hemingway is a longtime Gamecock lean that UNC has also been heavily involved with as of late. He should finalize a decision sometime in August. Former USC lean Myles Murphy committed to the Tar Heels after giving both programs very positive feedback leading up to his decision, and South Carolina could stay involved there to see what happens.

North Carolina's Desmond Evans is a player that South Carolina's hosted on campus multiple times, although more of the buzz seems to be with UNC as of now.



Tennessee four-star Reggie Grimes could project to numerous positions at the college level, but seems suited to play end or BUCK on defense for the Gamecocks if he elects to go that route. Alabama, where his father played, has not pushed to date. If the Crimson Tide decides to go all-out, perhaps Bama is tough to beat. If not, South Carolina appears to be in a good position.

USC's also keeping an eye on Tennessee's Derrell Bailey and others.

