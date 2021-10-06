Stephon Gilmore lands back in the Carolinas

Former South Carolina All-American and Rock Hill, S.C. native Stephon Gilmore is coming home to the Carolinas.

Hours after news broke that the New England Patriots were going to release the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Tuesday, word came out that the Carolina Panthers had traded their 2023 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Gilmore.

A two-time All-Pro, Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots in 2017.

Gilmore will be eligible to debut for the Panthers in Week 7 against the Giants as he's been on the physically unable to perform list with a quad injury since the beginning of the season.

A three-year starter at cornerback at South Carolina, Gilmore was selected by the Buffalo Bills tenth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft