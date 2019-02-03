Gilmore, a former South Carolina player, won the NFL's biggest game Sunday, helping clinch the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams marking the second straight Super Bowl with at least one Gamecock champion.

It took two tries, but Stephon Gilmore is officially a Super Bowl champion.

With the Patriots up just seven and the Rams driving, Gilmore had a big interception with around four minutes to play in the game to end the threat and give the Patriots the ball back.

New England would go down on the ensuing drive and kick a field goal to effectively put the game away.

Gilmore had a few other plays with a few pass deflections and a forced fumble as he wins the first Super Bowl of his career. He finished with three pass deflections and five totals takes.

The former Gamecock defensive back had a chance last year in the Super Bowl but Alshon Jeffery and the Eagles ultimately came out on top.

Entering the Super Bowl this year, Gilmore had 45 tackles this season with two interceptions, a sack and two forced fumbles.

Gilmore was a three-year player at South Carolina where he became one of the Gamecocks' best defensive backs in school history.

In three seasons he racked up 181 tackles and eight interceptions en route to an All-SEC career while also earning a few preseason All-American awards as well.

He parlayed that into being picked No. 10 overall to the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Patriots two seasons ago.

Gilmore joins Jackie Bradley Jr. and Steve Pearce as former Gamecock athletes to win a championship over the last four months with the other two big pieces to the Boston Red Sox's World Series title.