Stepp conducts in-home with WR target Camden Brown
Still looking to add a wide receiver or two for his 2022 class, South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp was in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Wednesday night to conduct an in-home visit with three-star WR Camden Brown.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound St. Thomas Aquinas standout is currently committed to Pitt but landed an offer from the Gamecocks earlier this season and has been considering taking an official visit to the school.
