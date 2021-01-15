Stepp has bond with Arkansas WR
One of Justin Stepp's first order of business in returning home to the Palmetto State was to dispense some new offers to priority receiver targets in the 2022 recruiting class.
One of those quickly went out to a prospect from within the borders of Stepp's previous coaching stop in Arkansas, to Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news