Justin Stepp grew up less than an hour away from Williams-Brice Stadium, graduating from Pelion High school and spending a lot of time growing up going to South Carolina games.

Now, he'll get a chance to coach there for the home team as South Carolina's newest wide receiver coach.

"I'm honored to be part of Coach Beamer's staff at South Carolina," Stepp said. "Obviously, it's a chance for me to get back home. I grew up going to Gamecock games and it will be a dream come true to be able to coach on the sidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium alongside Coach (Shane) Beamer."

The Gamecocks officially announced Stepp's hiring Monday after news began trickling out Sunday night about him leaving Arkansas to come to Columbia.

Stepp spent three seasons in Fayetteville and two seasons at SMU prior to that before ultimately coming back home to South Carolina.

"I'm happy to welcome Justin back home," head coach Shane Beamer said. "He has accomplished so much as a recruiter and as a coach already in his career. I knew him before I got hired, but after numerous conversations with people across the country, it became clear he would be a fantastic addition to the staff."

