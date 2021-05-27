While technology has still afforded college coaches, prospects, and families chances to connect that did not exist years ago, there's no substitute for face-to-face interaction.

With so many prospects that have never been to Columbia and a brand new staff that enjoys relationship building, it's easy to see why Shane Beamer has frequently circled the June 1 reopening as being so significant.

"I feel like that’s when I'm in my element, when I’m actually in front of them and their parents, talking about being genuine and being real," said wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, speaking to GamecockCentral.com prior to Thursday's Welcome Home Tour stop in Greenville. "That’s the biggest thing, get them in front of us. One, so they can see the facility. Pictures and videos don’t do the place justice."