Sterling Lucas On Spring Practice: "It's A Great Time To Be A Gamecock"

Outside Linebackers/EDGE coach Sterling Lucas spoke with the media last week about how things are going with Spring practice for his group and the program in general. The accomplished coach joined the staff in January after the departure of the previous coach, Mike Peterson. The Orangeburg native has inherited some key players in Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan and Gamecock fans hope that Lucas can bring out the most of their elite potential.

"South Cak Is Where It's At"

Lucas led off the press conference with some kind words about the program, and South Carolina sports in general. "South Cak is where it's at," he said, in a line that seems primed for the Athletic Department's social media team. His excitement carried over into his breakdown of the progress of Strachan and Burch so far this spring. "I'm very impressed by [those two]. The length and athleticism that they possess and really buying into the techniques. I think the sky is really the limit for those guys." South Carolina will need them to step up with the departure of Kingsley Enagbare who is sure to hear his name soon in the NFL draft. South Carolina also added NC State transfer, Terrell Dawkins, this offseason, who Lucas said is "adjusting well."

All About Effort

Lucas also gave the media a little insight on his philosophy as a coach of these key pass-rushing positions: "Like I said when I got here, I want to lead the SEC in effort, and these guys are coming out each and every day with maximum effort." The hope is that the effort translates to more sacks in 2022. In 2021, South Carolina averaged 2.0 sacks per game, while their opponents averaged 2.39. Their 26 sacks on the season put the Gamecocks all the way down at 12th in the SEC. Lucas later mentioned that the team tracks effort plays in practice and names a "winner" each week. Some of the categories he mentioned were "ball punchouts" to cause fumbles, and "wrecking a play" by creating penetration.





Additional Notes