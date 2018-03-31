GamecockCentral.com

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier invented the spring game off-the-bench play.

On Saturday, at Carolina's annual game, the Head Ball Coach got to experience it first hand. It didn't go as planned.

When quarterback Michael Scarnecchia took the snap and lobbed the ball to the corner of the end zone just as Spurrier entered the field from the sideline, the play appeared on track.

But Spurrier, receiver gloves and all, couldn't hold onto the pass and went down to the turf as he spread his arms in disbelief.

All was not lost, though, as the Gamecocks' all-time winningest coach received a quick ovation from the crowd and current players surrounded Spurrier to celebrate.

The off-the-bench play became a staple of South Carolina spring games during Steve Spurrier's 10-plus seasons in Columbia and has remained a tradition since Will Muschamp took over.