So after meeting with Frank Martin and the Gamecocks’ coaching staff he was sold and soon after committed as the team’s third transfer portal addition.

After entering the transfer portal this offseason, he knew what he was looking for in a program and didn’t want to go someplace where he wasn’t going to be a fit.

“It was definitely the culture part. They loved me from day one when they called. They never showed any hesitation about wanting me to go there,” Stevenson told GamecockCentral. “I felt a genuine connection to that.”

Stevenson started his career at Wichita State where he played two seasons, including averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore. He spent last season at Washington, averaging 9.3 points on 35.7 percent shooting.

This season, Stevenson said, he had to get both physically and mentally healthy and things he’s coming to South Carolina a better player with a better mentality.

“People can say what they want, but I’m a much better shooter than what my numbers have shown. I wasn’t healthy physically and wasn’t healthy mentally, either,” Stevenson said.

“They’re going to see a guy who has his confidence back, has his swagger back but they’re going to get a competitive dude who doesn’t take anything from anybody. That’s going to wear off on the team and we’re going to have the attitude that we’re going to punch somebody in the mouth.”

Stevenson chose South Carolina over BYU and Butler this year, picking the Gamecocks in large part because of Martin and the standard Martin was going to hold him to this season.

“He shot me straight. He didn’t promise me anything. I didn’t look for anything to be promised. I don’t want promises,” he said. “The only thing I want a coach to promise me is he’s going to coach me hard, he’s going to hold me accountable and the other 12 or 13 guys on the team are all going to be held to a standard of excellence and play ball.”

Stevenson is ready to get back to a “tough, hard-nosed” program like South Carolina where he can guard and play in a structure on the court similar to what he played while at Wichita State.

Now healthy, he’s hoping the Gamecocks next season can converge and get back to winning games in the SEC, saying wit the “right pieces it can be a really good team and a sleeper in the SEC.”

“I wasn’t really healthy for about a year and a half. I wasn’t playing to my full capabilities of being athletic and quick and being able to move how I want to move. Now I’m back healthy it’s bringing back my confidence,” Stevenson said.

“With reps with Division I guys in practice that confidence is going to go skyrocketing. I hope that wears off on the team so we all have confidence to make plays and try to win that SEC and get into the tournament.”