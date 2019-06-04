Stewart honored by Deebo comparison
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGSouth Carolina wide receiver commit Da'Qon Stewart's official visit to his future school his weekend came with quite the compliment as the Huntersville (...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news