Stone Blanton names Top 3

Madison (Miss.) Madison Ridge class of 2022 high three-star linebacker Stone Blanton has a top three and the Gamecocks made the cut.

Blanton, a Mississippi State baseball commit who is still open on the football side of things, named a top three on Wednesday of South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder took an official visit to South Carolina in June.

"It was incredible. The facilities were pretty unmatched by anybody I've seen and the people were even better," Blanton told GamecockCentral.com. "I was really fired up to be here. It's been a really great weekend. Me and my family loved it. Hopefully, I'm going to make it for a game during the season."

He has not yet used his official visits to Mississippi State and Texas A&M, but one would assume he will see both.

Blanton is ranked the No. 12 inside linebacker in the country and No. 15 overall prospet in Mississippi.