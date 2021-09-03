It's not days or weeks anymore, it's hours.

South Carolina begins its 2021 season, and Shane Beamer era in just over 24 hours as Eastern Illinois rolls into town for a Saturday night game at Williams-Brice.

When the ball kicks off, it ends what's been a dizzying preseason camp with the Gamecocks' starting quarterback going down with injury and some young players stepping up.

First games can be very telling and set a tone for a season, so here's what to look for at 7 p.m. Saturday night.