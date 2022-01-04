Strachan returning for 2022 season

After losing one edge rusher to the draft, the Gamecocks are getting another one back into the fold for next season.

Jordan Strachan announced Tuesday his plan to return for the 2022 season and his final year of eligibility.

After starting his career at Georgia State and leading the FBS with 9.5 sacks in 2020, Strachan transferred to South Carolina with Shane Beamer.

In his first year in Columbia, Strachan was a reserve defensive edge rusher who finished with 23 tackles, six for loss, and three sacks. He also had an interception and two pass breakups.

With JJ Enagbare departing for professional waters, Strachan has the opportunity now to compete for a starting spot there with Jordan Burch or potentially be bookends with him on the defensive line.

The Gamecocks already have Zacch Pickens, Brad Johnson and RJ Roderick all announcing their decisions to come back for at least one more season.