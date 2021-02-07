It took over a decade in the league —12 years to be exact—but Ryan Succop is now a Super Bowl champion.

The former Gamecock kicker won his first title of his career thanks to Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over Kansas City Sunday.

Succop had a big impact, making all four of his extra points and nailing a 52-yard field goal for seven points.

The Gamecocks have now had a Super Bowl champion in the last four Super Bowls: Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons (Chiefs) in 2020, Stephon Gilmore (New England) in 2019 and Alshon Jeffery in 2018.

Succop left South Carolina one of the best kickers in school history, finishing his career with 251 points, connecting on 104 of his 106 extra points and 49 of his 69 field goals.

He was drafted as Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent five years with the Chiefs, then six more with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Buccaneers this offseason.

Before Sunday Succop is 264-for-318 on field goal attempts and 390-for-405 on extra points. He has 1,182 career points and set a new career high in points for a season with over 140, including the seven he scored Sunday.

Kobe Smith, who played four years at South Carolina, spent his rookie season this year on the Buccaneers' practice squad.