After Sumter (S.C.) defensive end Justus Boone signed with Florida this past recruiting cycle, class of 2022 three-star defensive lineman Davin "D.J." Jackson is the next Power 5 defensive lineman on the recruiting radar.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Jackson holds early offers from Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Kansas, N.C. State and West Virginia with South Carolina among the other schools starting to show interest.

Several Gamecock coaches recently followed Jackson on Twitter.

"Jimmy Lindsey, Clayton White and Mike Peterson have followed me," Jackson said. "They are mostly just getting to know me right now. Also some recruiters from there have followed me."

As a junior this past season, Jackson collected 56 tackles, including 26 TFLs and seven sacks.

He admits a South Carolina offer is one he covets.

"They have a beautiful facility," Jackson said. "They’re rebuilding their program with a great head coach. Also it’s close to home. They are definitely showing interest in me which is a blessing but an offer would be amazing."

While it's still early in the recruiting process, Jackson already has a good idea of what he's looking for in a school.

"Campus feels like home, great coaches that can push me and make me a better person and player, and a good relationship with the team," he said.