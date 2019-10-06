The status of Dakereon Joyner is still up in the air heading into Georgia week, and the Gamecocks got good news on Rico Dowdle.

Joyner missed last week's game and head coach Will Muschamp said after the Kentucky game the redshirt freshman wouldn't practice during the bye week with the hopes to return this week in preparation for Georgia.

Also see: Examining PFF grades at the bye week

He'll walk-through tomorrow and they'll evaluate as the week goes on before Saturday, Muschamp said. The next time he'll address the media is Tuesday in his weekly press conference.

Rico Dowdle, the Gamecocks' leading rusher, is expected to be fine and ready for a noon kickoff in Athens.

He left last week's game early with an ankle injury and said afterwards he was doing fine.

Also see: Insider notes on Friday's baseball scrimmage

Brad Johnson and Randrecous Daivs, who have been sidelined almost all season with injuries are still out and didn't practice last week. Muschamp said they were moving around but didn't say if they'll be ready or not for Saturday's game.

Dylan Wonnum will still be out the next two to three weeks with an ankle injury. He missed the Kentucky game and Jaylen Nichols started in his place.