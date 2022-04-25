Swept Away

No Longer Tracking a Post Season At-large Birth

The numbers just don't support it. The Gamecocks are currently 19-20 and 6-12 in the SEC. Their RPI is currently 67. South Carolina is 2-10 on the road this year. South Carolina has 15 games remaining on its' schedule, 12 against SEC foes with 6 of those on the road. There is simply no realistic shot being selected as at-large NCAA team. The Gamecocks would likely need to finish 12-3 down the stretch and win a couple in Hoover. With the pitching depth where it is, that is highly unlikely.

The Pitching is not Great but...

Were you aware that South Carolina ranks dead last in the SEC in the following offensive categories; average, slugging, on base percentage, runs scored, hits, RBIs, doubles, home runs, and total bases? Carolina leads the SEC in only one offensive category, grounding into double plays. The 6-7 pitching injuries have no effect on just how putrid Carolina has been at the plate this season. The Gamecocks have only two players hitting over .251 in conference play, Brandt Belk and Josiah Sightler. To be fair, Belk is having a phenomenal year hitting .375 in SEC play. Sightler still has an extra COVID year of eligibility should he chose to use it, he would be a nice boast to next year's lineup.

Hoover Watch

While also not likely, Carolina's best path to the NCAA tournament would be a catch fire the last week of May and win the SEC Tournament. (South Carolina has more National Championships than SEC Tournament Championships). At this point, qualifying for Hoover is not a given. Carolina is currently tied for 10th in the SEC with 3 other schools. Those schools being Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Florida. Carolina still has series left with Kentucky and Florida. Defending the home field against Alabama and Kentucky will be critical to getting to Hoover. Remember only the top 12 teams qualify. The Gamecocks are just 1 game ahead of 14th place Missouri. The current SEC Tournament structure awards a bye to the top 4 schools. The schools that finish 5-12 will play a single elimination game. The winners of the 5-12 games will advance to the double elimination portion of the tournament. One thing Carolina has going for them is that the top 5-6 teams in Hoover are generally more concerned about making sure their pitching staffs are lined up for NCAA play. The Gamecocks won't have that concern.

Player of the Week