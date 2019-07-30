Senior T.J. Brunson, the leader of that group and really of the entire defense, was asked about several of South Carolina's younger players at the position at SEC Media Days.

Sophomore Ernest Jones

After playing in five games last season and avoiding a redshirt, Jones took the first-team reps at the middle linebacker spot this spring while Brunson recovered from offseason surgery. Jones, who collected 16 tackles last year, will likely be Brunson's backup this year, but there is a potential scenario where Brunson slides to the WILL spot and Jones starts at the MIKE.

Brunson on Jones: "Ernest has taken on a bigger role going into this year and just understanding he's one of the guys. He's not necessarily an old head yet, but he's a guy that knows the system a little bit more and he puts in the work to understand it as well. Just knowing he's going to be ready and is going to be fine is pretty good."

Freshman Derek Boykins

A three-star prospect from Central Cabarrus High in Concord, N.C., Boykins enrolled early to go through spring practice and quickly gained a reputation as one of the team's hardest hitters. Boykins, is also at the MIKE but could profile as a SAM backer when that position is on the field.

Brunson on Boykins: "Derek is a guy that puts in a lot of work too. Just the same amount, like film and treatment, or whatever he has to do, working out, just seeing all of those guys take their game to the next level has been really good to see. It makes me a lot more exciting going into the season to know I get to play alongside these guys and play with these guys."

Freshman Jahmar Brown

A three-star prospect from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, Brown impressed the South Carolina coaches with his coverage ability in summer camp last year and should profile as a WILL linebacker. Brown has only been on campus for a couple of months, but could be someone who plays early.

Brunson on Brown: "I think he's going to be a really good player for us. He's really smart; he's driven. He wants to win; that was one of the first things I picked up from him -- he's not a guy that likes to lose. He's been putting in a lot of work the past couple of weeks and I'm looking forward to seeing him play and I think the coaches are too. He'll be a really good player for us."