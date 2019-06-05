CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Cartavious Bigsby (Rivals.com)

THE STORYLINE

With five-star Arik Gilbert being moved to the tight end position, that means Cartavious Bigsby moves to the No. 1 spot in the athlete rankings, and it’s definitely warranted since so many teams are still chasing him and he's such an asset all over the offense. One of those teams is South Carolina and things got a whole lot more interesting in the game of dominoes that is recruiting when the Gamecocks landed a commitment from four-star running back MarShawn Lloyd in recent days. South Carolina has been considered one of the top schools - if not the frontrunner - for Bigsby for some time, and he was back in Columbia this past weekend. The idea remains the same - that the Gamecocks want two running backs in this class and that Lloyd and Bigsby would be the home run. Georgia could really make this interesting, especially if it starts pressing for the Hoganville (Ga.) Callaway standout, because the Bulldogs were definitely in the Lloyd sweepstakes and they have a lot of high-end running backs they’re pursuing in this class. Bigsby is one of them. Is South Carolina still the team to beat for Bigsby? Or will another team now swoop in for him after the Gamecocks landed Lloyd’s pledge?

FIRST TAKE: WES MITCHELL, GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

“South Carolina definitely wants two running backs in the class. If they could have their way, it would be Lloyd and Bigsby. Those are the two they want more than any others. “The weekend was huge as far as seeing if South Carolina is still in the pole position. I feel like the Gamecocks are, and they feel pretty good about it. They’ve been the favorite for some time, but now the questions become: When does Bigsby actually make a decision? And what happens if it drags out? “Another interesting side of this is that Georgia thought it was getting Lloyd. Does that in turn make Georgia turn up the heat on Bigsby and make it a little more difficult on South Carolina because - for the most part - Georgia has slow-played Bigsby a bit? Does that potentially change their thought process at the position, too?”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM