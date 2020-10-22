After a slow start to the game that saw South Carolina fall behind 9-0 and 16-7, the Gamecocks rallied back, created three turnovers, were just efficient enough on offense, and got a big stop on defense to defeat Auburn.

This game didn't lack storylines and there were plenty of areas we could spotlight for this week's Tale of the Tape, but below are some key ones that stood out to me with some observations and details you may have missed.

While the three interceptions were clearly gamechangers, they've been looked at plenty this week, so we'll take a look at some other interesting aspects of the game.