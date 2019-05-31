Ray Tanner issued a statement after the rule was amended Friday afternoon saying he and the athletic department will have to have a discussion on if they'll begin alcohol sales this season.

"The public sale of alcohol in SEC venues has been a discussion item for several years and there had never been enough momentum to change the policy until this year," Tanner said in the statement. "While we have discussed this inside the athletics department, now that the ban has been rescinded, we need fully to vet the impact for us with our campus leadership, including the President and the Board of Trustees, as well as campus, local and state agencies. We value the customer experience in all of athletic venues and will not do anything to negatively impact that."

The rule was approved by university presidents Friday as the annual SEC meetings concluded in Destin, Florida.

Venues can now choose to sell alcohol at athletic events, and each policy will now be determined by the host school.

"We are proud of the great game-day atmospheres the SEC and our member schools have cultivated throughout our history, and no other conference rivals the SEC in terms of our ability to offer an intense yet family-friendly atmosphere for all of our fans," University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, current chair of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors said in a statement. "This policy is intended to enhance the game-day experience at SEC athletics events by providing our schools the autonomy to make appropriate decisions for their respective campuses while also establishing expectations for responsible management of the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages."

If a school decides to sell alcohol, it will be at fixed points throughout a venue and will have cutoff times (end of the third quarter for football).

View the full SEC release on the new rule here.