Tanner issues statement on SEC adding Texas, Oklahoma

For the first time since the news began to leak out, Ray Tanner released a statement about the conference adding both Texas and Oklahoma at some point over the next four years.

Tanner, in a statement released by the university, said expansion is exciting with two soon-to-be new members of the SEC.

"The addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference will excite Gamecock student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Thirty years ago, the University of South Carolina accepted an invitation to join the SEC. Each day since, the young men and women who have represented our program have benefited from the conference's mission," Tanner said.

"The SEC continues to be positioned well for athletic and academic success, and we are proud to be part of such a great conference that enriches the experiences of our student-athletes. The SEC is the best and toughest athletic conference in the nation. Our student-athletes and coaches have always enjoyed competing in this great league and look forward to the opportunity to do so against the Longhorns and Sooners as members of the SEC."

Both teams had moves to the SEC approved by the league's presidents Thursday and were officially admitted Friday morning with Oklahoma and Texas's boards approving the move as well.