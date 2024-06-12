South Carolina added another commitment from their June official visit slate today with the addition of 3-star TE Preston Douglas. The Benjamin School standout from North Palm Beach, Florida is already built out to a sturdy 6'3" 225lb, but will continue to grow as he enters a college weight program.

Douglas has earned interest from NC State, App State, Maryland, USF, and others with him seemingly narrowing his focus to the Wolfpack and Gamecocks prior to his commitment. Douglas has shown an ability to block in line and also create mismatches in the passing game, racking up 9 TDs in just 6 games as a junior and over 400 yards on just 23 receptions.

Douglas becomes TE Coach Shawn Elliott's first commitment since arriving this past off-season, and Elliott's efforts were a big reason that Douglas ultimately chose the Gamecocks, with the final touches seemingly being laid down during Douglas' official visit on the weekend of June 7th.

Douglas moves really well for his size, playing both TE and LB so far in high school, and that mobility will come in handy as he continues to develop at the next level. He feels like he could really develop into that blocking TE with upside role that we saw Nate Adkins fill most recently.