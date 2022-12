South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion announced in an instagram post on Thursday afternoon that he will be stepping away from football.

Kenion was originally recruited by Will Muschamp and spent four seasons in the program under him and Shane Beamer, playing in 31 games mostly on special teams and as a blocking tight end. Kenion made three catches for 54 yards with a touchdown on the season, including catching a fake punt pass in week three against Georgia.

This news coupled with Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell entering the transfer protal leaves South Carolina down to just Nate Adkins as the only tight end available for the bowl game against Notre Dame.



Here was Kenion's full statement on his instagram page: