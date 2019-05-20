News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 15:16:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ten hoops prospects to watch in the 2020 class

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLBarring something drastic, it looks like the Gamecocks have officially finished their 2019 class last week after picking up grad transfer Micaiah Henry to fill th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}