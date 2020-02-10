@GamecockCentral

Tennessee director of player personnel Drew Hughes is set to join Will Muschamp's staff in the same position as the departing Matt Lindsey's replacement, Volquest.com is reporting.

Gamecock Central's sources confirmed that Hughes is expected to be Lindsey's replacement.

Hughes joined Jeremy Pruitt's staff when Pruitt landed the head job in Knoxville. Hughes previously worked with Muschamp at Florida in 2014 and was retained by Jim McElwain.

According to Volquest, Hughes made $190,000 with the Vols. He helped sign a pair of Top 20 recruiting classes including the nation’s No. 7 class in 2020.