Tennessee OL nabs first offer from South Carolina Gamecocks

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Clarksville (Tennessee) offensive lineman Blake Hundley was still waiting on his first major scholarship offer when South Carolina's staff recently came calling.

"It was my first FBS (offer), so that was pretty cool," he told GamecockCentral.com. "I was surprised by it. Coach called and told me they had offered and it was a dream come true, really."

