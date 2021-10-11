 South Carolina Gamecocks game against Texas A&M time announced
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 11:31:34 -0500') }} football

Texas A&M game time announced

South Carolina's next road game will be a night game.

The Gamecocks Oct. 23 matchup at Texas A&M kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

South Carolina is 1-1 in noon games, 1-2 in night games and has won its only midday game. This week's game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice kicks off at 4 p.m.

Texas A&M is coming off a massive upset win over No. 1 Alabama and will travel to Missouri this weekend (noon, SEC Network). South Carolina, after losing on the road to Tennessee, hosts Vandy at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network as well.

This series has been incredibly lopsided so far with the Gamecocks having lost all seven matchups in the series.

