South Carolina football is still searching for its first ever win at Kyle Field after four unsuccessful attempts dating back to 2015, and it will get another opportunity in the final game of October. The Gamecocks will get their chance with a 12:00 p.m., 11:00 a.m. local time kick-off on ESPN in College Station in their final road game off the 2023 season.

South Carolina's last four games against the Aggies have all been at night, including last season when the Gamecocks won their first ever game in the series with a narrow 30-24 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. Its last three trips to College Station have been at night as well, with the only ever meeting between the two teams at Kyle Field in the afternoon coming in the 2015 noon kick.

This will be South Carolina's first noon kick-off of the 2023 season.

