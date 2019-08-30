Mitchell: The complete 2019 South Carolina football season preview
Talking season is nearly over as the South Carolina Gamecocks kick off Year 4 of the Will Muschamp Era Saturday afternoon.
Before the festivities begin, we take one more in-depth look at the Gamecocks' upcoming season with keys, questions, superlative predictions and a final breakdown of the schedule.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news