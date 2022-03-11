The Curious Case Of Frank Martin: What's Next For MBB?

The South Carolina Men's Basketball team finds itself in a familiar position, slightly better than average, but not quite good enough to make the big dance. After last night's second-half meltdown vs. Mississippi State, the Gamecocks are almost certainly not making the NCAA Tournament, and an NIT Bid is still not assured at this point either. The Gamecocks (18-13, 9-9 SEC regular-season record) probably reached their full potential in the regular season, given their personnel, and despite being bounced in the opening round of the SEC Tournament for the 3rd straight year, there are some positives to take away from a team with 7 1st year starters. There are also a lot of question marks, about the future of the program, and Frank Martin's role in that future. I recently posted a poll on our forum (which you definitely should visit) discussing whether or not Frank Martin did enough this season to keep his job. The results were pretty split, with a few qualifiers, but the majority of this sampling seems done with the Frank Martin era at South Carolina. Let's take a look at some reasons they may be justified, but also why the answer might not be a clear and easy one.

Consistently....Mediocre

Frank Martin had a bit of a rebuilding job after Darrin Horn's disappointing run with South Carolina ended in 2012. Martin did a great job of turning the program around, despite the cupboard being bare, so I'm going to leave out that two-year rebuild and just focus on the program since Frank built it up a bit. Let's look at the records since 2014. I'm also going to eliminate the Covid year last year. Maybe it could've been handled better, but the whole country struggled last year. 2014–15 South Carolina 17–16 (6–12) T–11th 2015–16 South Carolina 25–9 (11–7) T–3rd NIT Second Round 2016–17 South Carolina 26–11 (12–6) T–3rd NCAA Division I Final Four 2017–18 South Carolina 17–16 (7–11) T–11th 2018–19 South Carolina 16–16 (11–7 ) T–4th 2019–20 South Carolina 18–13 (10–8) T–6th Postseason canceled Covid 2021–22 South Carolina 18–13 (9–9) T–5th (unknown)

I would argue that the Gamecocks were robbed of an NCAA Berth in 2015-16, and it's unclear if they would've earned one in 2019-20. Frank's overall record mirrors the school's historical one. South Carolina basketball's all-time winning percentage sits at approximately .531. Frank Martin's winning percentage at South Carolina? approximately .539. This leads to a few big questions about hiring and firing philosophy.





Is South Carolina just an average college basketball program with moments of greatness?

If so, Frank Martin would seem to fit into that structure, with most of his seasons ending right around .500, and two more exceptional seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Perhaps fans expected more though. Frank Martin made the NCAA tournament 4 out of 5 seasons when he coached at Kansas State, whose all-time record is also somewhat mediocre, with a .581 winning percentage over the course of their history. While it is inarguable that Frank Martin has had more success than any South Carolina Coach since George Felton at the least, and perhaps even since Gamecock great Frank McGuire, it is clear that Martin hasn't had the same post-season success he had with the Wildcats. If instead, the idea is that South Carolina's program needs to change its mindset and strive for better than consistently mediocre with moments of greatness, and there is a belief that Frank Martin will never elevate beyond that here, then that train of thought brings with it a few more questions without clear answers.

Is It Worth Testing The Waters?

If the Gamecocks decide to move on from Frank Martin after this season, there are a few "maybes" that become almost definitely "nos". If Frank Martin stays around, maybe Jermaine Couisnard and Erik Stevenson stick around for one more year. Maybe GG Jackson reclassifies to 2022 and signs with the Gamecocks. Maybe the new Freshmen, like Bryce Lindsey, who just won a game for his team in walk-off fashion, and the Gamecock returners meld together and make a run as early as next year. In an SEC that is sure to look different after several big names move on to the NBA, it's not impossible to imagine that next year is one of the "exceptional" seasons I mentioned before. If Frank Martin is fired at the end of this season, the answer to all of those questions is almost assuredly no instead.

Hard Reset