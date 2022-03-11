The Curious Case Of Frank Martin: What's Next For MBB?
The South Carolina Men's Basketball team finds itself in a familiar position, slightly better than average, but not quite good enough to make the big dance. After last night's second-half meltdown vs. Mississippi State, the Gamecocks are almost certainly not making the NCAA Tournament, and an NIT Bid is still not assured at this point either. The Gamecocks (18-13, 9-9 SEC regular-season record) probably reached their full potential in the regular season, given their personnel, and despite being bounced in the opening round of the SEC Tournament for the 3rd straight year, there are some positives to take away from a team with 7 1st year starters. There are also a lot of question marks, about the future of the program, and Frank Martin's role in that future. I recently posted a poll on our forum (which you definitely should visit) discussing whether or not Frank Martin did enough this season to keep his job. The results were pretty split, with a few qualifiers, but the majority of this sampling seems done with the Frank Martin era at South Carolina. Let's take a look at some reasons they may be justified, but also why the answer might not be a clear and easy one.
Consistently....Mediocre
Frank Martin had a bit of a rebuilding job after Darrin Horn's disappointing run with South Carolina ended in 2012. Martin did a great job of turning the program around, despite the cupboard being bare, so I'm going to leave out that two-year rebuild and just focus on the program since Frank built it up a bit. Let's look at the records since 2014. I'm also going to eliminate the Covid year last year. Maybe it could've been handled better, but the whole country struggled last year.
2014–15 South Carolina 17–16 (6–12) T–11th
2015–16 South Carolina 25–9 (11–7) T–3rd NIT Second Round
2016–17 South Carolina 26–11 (12–6) T–3rd NCAA Division I Final Four
2017–18 South Carolina 17–16 (7–11) T–11th
2018–19 South Carolina 16–16 (11–7 ) T–4th
2019–20 South Carolina 18–13 (10–8) T–6th Postseason canceled Covid
2021–22 South Carolina 18–13 (9–9) T–5th (unknown)
I would argue that the Gamecocks were robbed of an NCAA Berth in 2015-16, and it's unclear if they would've earned one in 2019-20. Frank's overall record mirrors the school's historical one. South Carolina basketball's all-time winning percentage sits at approximately .531. Frank Martin's winning percentage at South Carolina? approximately .539. This leads to a few big questions about hiring and firing philosophy.
Is South Carolina just an average college basketball program with moments of greatness?
If so, Frank Martin would seem to fit into that structure, with most of his seasons ending right around .500, and two more exceptional seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Perhaps fans expected more though. Frank Martin made the NCAA tournament 4 out of 5 seasons when he coached at Kansas State, whose all-time record is also somewhat mediocre, with a .581 winning percentage over the course of their history. While it is inarguable that Frank Martin has had more success than any South Carolina Coach since George Felton at the least, and perhaps even since Gamecock great Frank McGuire, it is clear that Martin hasn't had the same post-season success he had with the Wildcats. If instead, the idea is that South Carolina's program needs to change its mindset and strive for better than consistently mediocre with moments of greatness, and there is a belief that Frank Martin will never elevate beyond that here, then that train of thought brings with it a few more questions without clear answers.
Is It Worth Testing The Waters?
If the Gamecocks decide to move on from Frank Martin after this season, there are a few "maybes" that become almost definitely "nos". If Frank Martin stays around, maybe Jermaine Couisnard and Erik Stevenson stick around for one more year. Maybe GG Jackson reclassifies to 2022 and signs with the Gamecocks. Maybe the new Freshmen, like Bryce Lindsey, who just won a game for his team in walk-off fashion, and the Gamecock returners meld together and make a run as early as next year. In an SEC that is sure to look different after several big names move on to the NBA, it's not impossible to imagine that next year is one of the "exceptional" seasons I mentioned before. If Frank Martin is fired at the end of this season, the answer to all of those questions is almost assuredly no instead.
Hard Reset
Maybe all of those maybes don't matter to most of the fanbase or to AD Ray Tanner. Maybe Frank Martin has already missed on enough maybes: like maybe he'll sign Zion Williamson or Ja Morant or maybe he'll follow up that Final Four run with some consistent success. If it is indeed time for a change, one major question looms: What does the coaching search look like? And I don't just mean who are the candidates. Here's a list of coaches that Ray Tanner has hired for the major sports:
Chad Holbrook Baseball 199–105 (.655) Resigned
Will Muschamp Football 28-30 (.482) Fired
Mark Kingston Baseball 111-81 (.578) On the hot seat?
Shane Beamer Football 7-6 (.538) On the up and up?
Frank Martin and Dawn Staley were hired by the previous administration. Now maybe 4 hires aren't enough to decide whether Ray Tanner can run an effective coaching search, but it certainly shows that a coaching search is not a guarantee you get the right guy on the first try. Are the Gamecocks ready to throw away stability and all the "maybe" signs of hope for next year for a chance at landing someone who will exceed rather than simply meet the accomplishments of the program for the last 40 years? Who then do you go after? Frank Martin was an accomplished D-1 coach who had never won less than 21 games in a season before previous AD Eric Hyman hired him at South Carolina. Who is out there with a more deserving resume in 2022?
I know I wouldn't want to be the one having to decide any of this.