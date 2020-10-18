 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Day after thoughts on a big win against Auburn
The day after: Thoughts from a big win

Less than 24 hours after the Gamecocks knocked off Auburn for the first time since 1933, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark takes a deep dive into the game and the season so far.

- What has Mike Bobo brought to this offense that's made a difference, and how is South Carolina already performing better than last year on that side of the ball?

- More on Collin Hill's play at QB, plus a huge day from Jaycee Horn

- Who else really stood out and made key plays? We break down how USC accomplished the win and made the plays that were the difference

- Plus more!

