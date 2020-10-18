Less than 24 hours after the Gamecocks knocked off Auburn for the first time since 1933, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark takes a deep dive into the game and the season so far.

- What has Mike Bobo brought to this offense that's made a difference, and how is South Carolina already performing better than last year on that side of the ball?

- More on Collin Hill's play at QB, plus a huge day from Jaycee Horn

- Who else really stood out and made key plays? We break down how USC accomplished the win and made the plays that were the difference

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: DAY AFTER THOUGHTS ON THE AUBURN WIN

Not a member? For the rest of Sunday, become a Gamecock insider by joining GamecockCentral.com for just $12 for an entire year using promo code BEATAUBURN! That's $1/month for your first year, getting you access to all our behind the scenes Gamecock football and recruiting content!