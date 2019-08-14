"In our league, you've got to be good up front."

It's a refrain that's heard from college coaches across the country, but there is truth within the statement. To be successful in a major conference, one has to be good everywhere. Yet it's play along the lines of scrimmage and quarterback play that's the starting point.

When Will Muschamp arrived at South Carolina in December of 2015, he was immediately tasked with upgrading the roster across the board. According to those who have been around the program and closely observed Muschamp's tenure, the line of scrimmage is one critical area in which substantial strides have been made.



In this feature, we take a closer look at how the Gamecock staff has changed the talent, depth, and overall DNA of the defensive line in four recruiting classes.

