With South Carolina off this week and enjoying its bye week, now seems as good of a time as any to check in on the latest Pro Football Focus numbers.

While these aren't the end-all, be-all of evaluations, the PFF grades offer some interesting insight into how players are performing that goes beyond the traditional stats.

Below, we take a look at the Gamecocks' top five offensive players.

ALSO SEE: Miss the top five highest-graded defensive players? Click here to check it out!