GamecockCentral - The Gamecocks coaching search weekend game viewing guide

The South Carolina football team takes on Missouri tonight at 7:30 on the SEC Network Alternate channel, but with the Gamecocks' in the midst of a coaching search, that's not the only game that Carolina fans need to have their eyes on.

Appalachian State (6-1) @ Coastal Carolina (7-0) - Noon - ESPN

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell remains a key figure on our official Coach Hot Board 2.0 and he's got his Chanticleers rolling to a 7-0 start to the season. A noon kickoff against one of the Sun Belt's best programs offers a great opportunity to get a look at the Chants.

The most intriguing thing you'll want to watch is the Coastal offense which has put up big numbers all year and features an intriguing and unique scheme that molds some old school option with new school passing and RPO concepts, all out of the pistol and shotgun. It's fun and unique and would be intriguing to watch in the SEC.

Cincinnati (7-0) @ UCF (5-2) - 3:30 - ESPN

With the Louisiana game postponed and West Virginia off this week, there are not a ton of options during the 3:30 slot, but this one could be an off-the-radar option.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell isn't even on our Coach Hot Board, but he did pop up on some Vegas odds for the job. And Josh Heupel is probably down the list, but did at least make the Hot Board.

The chances of either coach being the next Gamecocks' coach is probably low, but if you're doing your due diligence today, this one could be one to watch.

Oklahoma State (5-1) @ Oklahoma (5-2) - 7:30 - ABC

Obviously, you'll want to watch the Gamecocks at 7:30 but this is a good second TV option.

Liberty is playing at the same time, but the chances of Hugh Freeze being your new coach are decreasing by the day, so why not check out Oklahoma where coaching candidate Shane Beamer is the assistant head coach for Offense.

Beamer is likely to try to somewhat model his offensive philosophy off what the Sooners are doing under Lincoln Riley.